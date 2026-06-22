Transfer rumours: Arsenal's Piero Hincapié to Real Madrid

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Real Madrid are still looking to bring in another centre-back this summer and one of the names they have enquired about is Arsenal's Piero Hincapié, multiple sources have told ESPN.

The LaLiga giants have already signed Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer this summer, but new coach José Mourinho wants to add a left-footed centre-back who can also play as a full-back, a source said.

However, a deal would be complicated as Arsenal only signed Hincapíe, 24, from Bayer Leverkusen last summer on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, to be triggered at the end of his first season in north London.

Hincapié hasn't always been an undisputed starter at Arsenal, but he played an important role during the campaign, starting key games for coach Mikel Arteta as the Premier League club won the title and reached the Champions League final.

Piero Hincapié has been at Arsenal since Sept. 1, 2025, when he initially joined on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Another source told ESPN that Madrid's signings of another defender -- and a midfielder -- will depend on outgoings first.

David Alaba has left after his contract expired this summer, but Mourinho still has five centre-backs in his current squad: Eder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, Raúl Asencio and Konaté.

After completing the signings of Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Denzel Dumfries -- who has not yet been officially announced -- Madrid now need to trim the squad.

A source told ESPN that the club are listening to offers for Asencio, and his departure could open the door for another defender.

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Anticipating that, Madrid have already sounded out several centre-backs, and Hincapié -- who is at the World Cup with Ecuador -- is one of them.

ESPN has previously reported that Rúben Dias has featured on Madrid's list of potential defensive reinforcements.

Mourinho is a fan of the Manchester City centre-back, though sources told ESPN that his asking price could prove prohibitive.

Other names on Madrid's shortlist include Alessandro Bastoni and Nico Schlotterbeck, although the German defender's chances have been reduced significantly following the injury he sustained during his team's World Cup match with Ivory Coast.