Álvarez says move from Atlético Madrid is best for everyone

Open Extended Reactions

Julián Álvarez told ESPN he wants to leave Atlético Madrid this summer as Europe's top clubs jostle to sign the forward.

ESPN previously reported that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are interested in Álvarez, while Real Madrid also said their €150 million bid for the Argentina international was rejected last month.

"I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide," Álvarez told ESPN's Martin Arevalo after Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria at the World Cup on Monday.

"I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atlético] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

Álvarez, 26, did not reveal where he would like to move, but ESPN sources say that Barcelona is his preferred destination.

The Catalan club is looking for a striker this summer to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski, and ESPN detailed in May how Barcelona had Álvarez atop their priority list after landing England winger Anthony Gordon in a €70 million deal from Newcastle United.

ESPN has also previously reported that Champions League finalists PSG and Arsenal maintain an interest in the former Manchester City player, while Madrid announced earlier this month that they had offered €150 million to Atlético.

The interest in Álvarez has not gone down well at Atlético, who have replied to both LaLiga rivals Barça and Madrid with a slew of social media messages.

First, Atlético slammed Barça for "calculated leaks, fake news and constant disrespect," also posting mock bids of their own for Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha.

Atlético later responded to Madrid's offer in a similar tone, saying they would not "study nor consider" any offers for Álvarez, who joined the club from City in a deal worth up to €95 million in 2024.