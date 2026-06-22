France vs. Iraq delayed amid thunderstorms in Philadelphia

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The match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia has been delayed due to thunderstorms in the area.

Fans in the stadium were being told to take shelter at halftime while a message on the big screen read: "A severe thunderstorm is approaching."

It is the first rain delay of the tournament. There has also been heavy rain ahead of Monday night's scheduled game between Norway and Senegal in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The stoppage was initially expected to extend the 15-minute halftime break by another 15 minutes. As the delay dragged on, stadium officials announced that "the game will resume when deemed safe."

Fans in Philadelphia were told to take shelter at halftime of the France vs Iraq game. Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A FIFA rule requires games to be paused and seating areas evacuated for 30 minutes if lightning is detected within eight miles. Each strike resets the clock.

France and Iraq played through a downpour that started in the 37th minute. Fans donned ponchos and most stayed in their seats until they were told to find shelter at halftime.

A small number of fans remained in their seats despite the warning. They were asked again by a public-address announcer to seek shelter.

France leads Iraq 1-0 in the Group I game, after a superb left-footed strike from the edge of the box from talisman Kylian Mbappé.

Information from AP was used in this report.