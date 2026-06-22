Lionel Messi 'angry' about penalty miss before brace, sealing World Cup goalscoring record

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi said he was "very angry" when he missed an early penalty in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria, before scoring a superb brace to become the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history .

After being sent to the spot by VAR in Dallas, Messi fluffed a poor effort which rolled wide -- which was his third non-shootout miss in the competition since his debut in 2006.

The 38-year-old said his failure from 12 yards initially left him irate, though he then opened the scoring on the half-hour mark before completing his brace in stoppage time.

"Today there was a moment where I was very angry about the penalty because I missed it," Messi said. "I kicked it very badly, and well, luckily we were able to turn that situation around, take the lead and get the three points, which is what's important."

Messi was left "angry" after his early penalty miss -- despite following it with a brace to become the World Cup's all=time leading goalscorer. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Argentina's two opening wins -- the first coming against Algeria -- put them top of Group J. They are on the brink of sealing their place as group winners, which would give them a round-of-32 game against the runner-up of Group H, which contains Spain.

"Obviously it was in our plans getting the victory," he said. "We knew it wouldn't be easy, especially how the World Cup is unfolding. Every game is hard, no one gives away anything.

"It's true that they didn't hurt us but it was a jammed match, very intense where it was difficult to play. They played very fast. But the important part was classification.

Argentina arrived at the tournament as defending champions and Messi insisted that his squad are aware that there are no givens at a World Cup.

"It's always in our plans to win all of our games. We are Argentina, and we look to win against every rival, but we know it's not easy and we have to do it on the pitch -- and today, Argentina did it.

"It cost us to have the long spells of possession that we wanted," he said. "They didn't really hurt us, but it was a very tight game and they played very quickly."

- Messi shows why he's the GOAT with record-breaking goals

- As it happened: Lionel Messi scores brace to become all-time leading World Cup goalscorer

- 2026 World Cup: How teams can advance to the knockout rounds

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said that the result, which sealed his side's place in the next round, has relieved some of the pressure of the coming week's preparation.

"I am happy with how the games went down and especially the victory. We were able to get the six points, qualifying to the round-of-32 was one of the first objectives. And qualifying in first [of Group J.] Now, it'll be a chill week knowing we got the first objective. Nothing, we think about what comes next.

"And yes, I experience it as something special, as I always do. As I said before, I enjoy playing and having a good time on the pitch."

Messi's side will play their final group stage match against Jordan on June 27.