One step forward, zero steps back: 'Full throttle' England bid to avoid familiar World Cup trap vs. Ghana

Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass -- The rain hit Boston on Monday afternoon. For all the talk about the heat and humidity, England will likely face Ghana in a downpour on Tuesday, with the thermostat hitting around 22 degrees Celsius (71F in American money). Home away from home. So much for hydration breaks.

After their impressive opening round win over Croatia in Dallas, England's fans headed north, arriving in a place which has been obsessing over their historic rivals and northern neighbours. Boston is tired. After the Tartan Army left their mark here and stole some hearts along the way, the bars are struggling with supply in the face of further demand. The popular stretch of bars on Union Street shut early on Sunday evening. Record takings had already been cashed, the love affair with Scotland temporarily on hold, and you sense this part of America wants to revel in a hangover.

But World Cups are relentless; by mid-morning on Monday, some pubs were already packed ten deep, with queues snaking around the corner. England's fans are eager to continue riding the good feeling generated from that second-half performance against Croatia. They've still got a thirst.

England take on Ghana on Tuesday, looking to make it two wins from two. Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

You don't get a chance to have a hangover at these tournaments, whether you're a venue or one of the contenders. Even with the expanded competition, momentum is king. And that's the challenge facing England: proving against Ghana on Tuesday that they're a team who can back up one impressive performance with another. We'll get a better idea of whether this England side is the one we saw in the first half of the match against Croatia, or the second half version. Are they the slightly disjointed one we saw in the first half, which looked defensively vulnerable? Or are they the team that threw caution to the wind in the second half, defended on the halfway line, and just attacked? Ghana will provide some answers.

"That's been the message from the boss is that we need to build on the second half performance," Declan Rice said.

- Who is playing in the 2026 World Cup and when? How to watch in the UK

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch

- Ghana scouting report: Can Antoine Semenyo and co. shock England?

Rice knows full well about the second-game slump. You have to head back to the World Cup in 2018 when England's men's team started a tournament with back-to-back wins. At the last World Cup, England hammered Iran 6-2 but then drew 0-0 with the U.S.. The Euros are a similar tale: a 1-0 win over Croatia in Euro 2021, followed by a 0-0 draw with Scotland, and then in Euro 2024, England beat Serbia 1-0 and then drew 1-1 with Denmark. One step forward, half a step back.

"The last two tournaments we've drawn the second game," Rice said. "We want to go in full throttle -- we're extremely motivated to go out tomorrow and win."

Tuchel and Rice speak during a news conference on Monday. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tuchel's already had a couple of wins this week. Firstly, his blocked view of England singing the anthem in Dallas has prompted FIFA to tweak where the photographers stand. And secondly, he's got a full squad to pick from. Bukayo Saka was an injury doubt heading into this match, having missed training on Saturday, but he was back with the team on Monday.

It remains to be seen whether Tuchel tweaks the team that started against Croatia. Perhaps Marc Guéhi gets a start, while Madueke is likely to continue on the right for the time being. "Ghana play with a lot of physicality, speed and individual quality," Tuchel said. "They don't mind if they don't have much of the ball -- and go for high speeds on the counter-attack."

They also have Antoine Semenyo, someone whose threats England will be fully aware of, given he has Manchester City teammates and traumatised opponents among their number.

Ghana also have Thomas Partey back available, after he missed their opener as Canada rejected his visa application due to ongoing criminal proceedings in the UK, having been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in London between 2020 and 2022. Partey has denied all the charges and will attempt to clear his name at a trial next summer. "I feel OK and I'm ready to play," Partey said Sunday.

Partey will come up against some familiar faces like his former teammate Declan Rice who has established himself as one of Tuchel's reference points in the team. He's been one of the metronomes in the team. And Tuchel has turned to famous composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein for inspiration this week as he toes the fine line of finding the right tune with regards to how much he intervenes this week. "A very famous conductor said he doesn't want to disturb the music and the musicians," Tuchel said. "You don't disturb the players and the match - you encourage them and encourage them to play with freedom in the attacking position."

Maintaining that freedom is key to momentum, you feel. It's a credo Kane has prioritised as captain, and what Tuchel's been encouraging this week. As is the case with the second match slump, he knows he's dealing with players who have their own personal major tournament neurosis. So, it's about creating new memories like the ones they experienced at full time in Dallas as they stood in front of the fans and listened to "Wonderwall."

Antoine Semenyo is Ghana's danger man. Joosep Martinson - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A win on Tuesday will also go some way to erasing any fear factor which some players may hold. "That was a beautiful moment. It can feel emotional in a World Cup and to represent your country," Tuchel said. "It's a beautiful thing and there are emotions involved. You can feel the pressure. I hope we can cope with it, accept it and turn it round.

"One of our key principles is to behave, train in a way that's always 0-0 -- the next pass or tackle counts. No one is afraid to make mistakes -- it's part of our beautiful game. It's how you react to mistakes. From there it's easier to embrace and cope with pressure."

And that's the test facing England on Tuesday. In familiar conditions, in this endless tumble of a World Cup, England will look to show the world that the team they want to be was the one we saw in the second half against Croatia. Do that, and they feel their potential is limitless.

"We know as players the level and the second half performance was the benchmark for us, starting the game at that level and tempo," Rice said. "We believe if we do that from the opening minute and with the players we have finishing the game, we can beat any opponent in the world."