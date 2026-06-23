Portugal 'more united' than ever, says Roberto Martinez

Conceicao: We don't have any obligation to pass the ball to Ronaldo (2:04)

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Roberto Martínez said his Portugal team are "united" and "stronger" ahead of their crucial World Cup game with Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday, after facing criticism for their opening 1-1 draw with Congo DR.

Portugal's star-studded squad put them among the pre-tournament favourites, but last week's result increased the pressure on Martínez's side, with a spotlight on captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 41.

A social media storm saw midfielder João Neves being trolled over post-match comments saying Ronaldo was "just another player, here to help," which, when taken out of context, was interpreted as disrespectful of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"We're more united, we're stronger," Martínez said in a pre-match news conference in Houston on Monday. "We're playing a World Cup, of course there's a lot of noise, a lot of tension, it's part of the game. Our focus is on the team.

"We're more united than before we arrived. There's no tension."

Martínez has consistently defended Ronaldo, who scored five goals in qualifying -- but hasn't scored for Portugal since October of 2025 -- and is playing at his sixth World Cup.

"He's an example, as a captain," Martínez said. "And he's reacted as a captain, with a lot of experience.

"He wants to contribute, and he's a role model for our team."

The coach said the centre-forward "opens up spaces with his movements," insisting that "the numbers support him."

"He's probably the biggest example of how to recover, how to train," Martínez said. "But that doesn't take away the feeling of frustration we all have, as a team."

Fullback João Cancelo has admitted that Portugal lacked quality in aspects of their play against Congo DR.

"We didn't create chances, and that isn't normal in a team like ours," he said on Monday. "We have high quality players, among the best in the world, and we have to show that on the pitch.

"Tomorrow, only winning counts. We don't have any margin for error."