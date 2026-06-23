England's Declan Rice: Harry Kane's World Cup form is 'inevitable'

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass -- Declan Rice has paid a glowing tribute to Harry Kane by describing his tournament form as "inevitable" and added that he will proudly tell his children one day that he played alongside the England captain.

Kane scored twice in last week's 4-2 win over Croatia to tie Gary Lineker as England's all-time top goalscorer in World Cups with 10.

The 32-year-old will move above David Beckham into outright third on the list of England men's appearances when earning his 116th cap against Ghana in Foxborough on Tuesday.

England take on Ghana on Tuesday, looking to make it two wins from two. Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Speaking ahead of that match, Rice said: "For me, he is one of those players you'll be telling the kids when you're older that you got to play with Harry Kane. For me, that's how good he is. He's one of those players.

"I'm very fortunate. One, he's our captain, but two: how he leads by example every day, how he pushes in training. It is not a surprise to me how good he is just because of the goals he scores in training, what he's been doing at Bayern Munich, what he's been doing in an England shirt. It has been an honour to play with him. I'm very lucky that I get to play with a striker like him."

Rice revealed that Kane had addressed the group earlier in the day to remind the group of England's recent record in their second match at a tournament.

After winning their opening game at Euro 2020, World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024, England then drew next time out each time.

"We are just as motivated, if not more motivated to want to win," said Rice. "Harry spoke about it earlier: the last couple of tournaments, we've drawn the second game. We want to go in knowing we are full throttle, ready to go because we know what position that puts us in."