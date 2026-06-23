Erling Haaland, Norway join 'viral' Viking Row after win

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Norway dispatched Senegal 3-2 in New Jersey on Monday in their second World Cup game, booking their ticket for the knockout stages, and their players knew exactly how to celebrate: With the "Viking Row."

Norway fans have been performing the chant -- for the first time at this World Cup -- at both their opening games, as well as across host cities Boston and New York City. The row sees them sit down in a Viking longboat formation and then perform rows to the beat of a drum in the style of Iceland's famous 2016 "Viking Clap."

Matchwinner Erling Haaland, who has frequently declared his pride at being Norwegian, said on Monday after the win that he is a huge fan.

"I saw it online; it's gone completely viral," Haaland told Fox Sports. "Martin [Ødegaard] asked me before the game: 'Do you think we should join in?' I said, 'if we win, let's do it, why not?'"

After the match, Haaland, his teammates and even coach Ståle Solbakken, sought out their supporters, took a seat and joined them in celebration.

Haaland scored twice on Monday, taking his tournament total to four as he competes with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane for the Golden Boot award. Monday's latest victory means they will at least finish second in Group I, with Friday's clash against France in Foxborough, Massachusetts, set to decide who qualifies as group winners.

Norway players join their supporters in the Viking Row celebration after beating Senegal at the World Cup. Getty Images

Asked about his team's chances against France, Haaland said: "I couldn't care too much about that game now [that we qualified]. "They're probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament."

Haaland has scored in every single competitive game for Norway dating back to October 2024, a 12-game run that has seen him net an astonishing 24 goals.

"I'm enjoying it a lot," Haaland added. "I've been enjoying playing for Norway ever since my debut [in 2019]."

While others like Haaland are enjoying the "Viking Row," Norway manager Solbakken sought to downplay its impact despite getting in on the fun. In a postmatch news conference, he said he has heard it in the stadium during games but doesn't pay it too much attention.

"It's fun for the fans," Solbakken said. "We will not be rowing after the World Cup, but this can be a gimmick during the tournament."