World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Messi sets top scorer record - June 23

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After Lionel Messi made history with a brace against Austria to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, you can follow live news updates and catch up on the thrilling action with ESPN.

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland also struck twice to heat up the Golden Boot race, while Harry Kane will look to keep pace when England face Ghana in Group L action today.

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After Messi equalled Miroslav Klose's record with a hat trick against Algeria last week, the Argentine talisman pulled clear with a double against Austria to reach 18 World Cup goals.

The No. 10 missed a penalty in the ninth minute, dragging his effort wide but quickly brushed off disappointment as he netted through his trademark finish in the 38th minute before adding a second at the death.

Mbappé followed suit against Iraq, scoring a brace of his own before Ousmane Dembele struck a third following a two-hour delay due to extreme weather warnings in Philadelphia.

It was a special occasion for the French superstar as he became the youngest player in the nation's history to reach 100 caps.

Norway survived a late push from Senegal, as Erling Haaland struck twice after Marcus Holmgren Pederson bagged the opener despite a brace from his Premier League counterpart Ismaïla Sarr.

England are in action today, as they take on Ghana in Group L, with victory ensuring their progression to the World Cup knockout stage.

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