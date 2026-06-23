Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid want Haaland if Vinicius Jr. leaves

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Real Madrid have Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on their radar, while Arsenal are looking at FC Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is having a great World Cup for Norway. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

- Real Madrid have Manchester City striker Erling Haaland on their radar, as Sport reports that club president Florentino Perez has outlined the 25-year-old as a potential signing should they part ways with winger Vinícius Júnior, who will enter the final year of his contract at the Bernabéu next week. Haaland, 25, has four goals in two games for Norway at the World Cup, and his City contract lasts until 2033 so any transfer would cost upwards of €200 million. Los Blancos also maintain interest in Bayern Munich's Michael Olise and could make a move for him after the World Cup.

- Arsenal are looking at FC Midtjylland winger Darío Osorio, according to The Standard. The Gunners are reported to hold long-standing interest in the 22-year-old prospect, who has been compared in style to former Gunners star Alexis Sánchez following impressive performances across his 25 senior international caps for Chile. Osorio has also been linked with Bournemouth.

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford. The i Paper reports that Spurs are set to make the 28-year-old their next priority in the summer window, but are hopeful of negotiating a lower fee than the £25 million release clause in his loan deal at Barcelona. Rashford would reportedly prefer to remain in Europe, but the Red Devils have no plans to consider a second loan move for him at Camp Nou as they push to offload him permanently.

- Atlético Madrid are lining up a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-In, per AS. Talks are reportedly moving forward with the 25-year-old, who is keen on making a switch to the Wanda Metropolitano, and PSG would be willing to let him leave if they receive an offer close to €35 million. The South Korea international didn't make a single start in the Champions League last season amid tough competition for places in manager Luis Enrique's attack.

- Newcastle United are planning to move quickly to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to Football Insider. The Magpies are reported to have been watching the 22-year-old's situation after identifying him as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali, who has most recently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. Any deal isn't expected to be complete until after the World Cup, with Camara starting both of Senegal's two group matches so far.

- Paris Saint-Germain have stalled in contract talks with winger Bradley Barcola, says Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old is set to enter the final two years of his contract next month and, with no progress made, Liverpool and Arsenal are at the front of the queue for his signature. The report adds that Manchester United are dreaming of signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, with the 26-year-old France international seen as an ideal replacement for Inter Miami-bound Casemiro.

ESPN SOURCES

- Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez told ESPN he wants to leave this summer as Europe's top clubs jostle to sign him. ESPN previously reported that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are interested in Álvarez, while Real Madrid also said their €150 million bid for the Argentina international was rejected last month. Read

- Real Madrid are still looking to bring in another center back this summer and one of the names they have enquired about is Arsenal's Piero Hincapié. However, a deal would be complicated as Arsenal only signed Hincapíe, 24, from Bayer Leverkusen last summer on a loan deal with an obligation to sign permanently on July 1. Read

play 1:13 Kirkland: Atlético are furious with Barcelona for Álvarez pursuit

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona are interested in Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko. (Ekrem Konur)

- Arsenal have made Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers their No. 1 priority. (Guardian)

- Barcelona have been informed that Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has no plans to leave the Allianz Arena. (Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a new approach for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. (Daily Mail)

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- Manchester United are open to parting ways with midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (Sun)

- Chelsea aren't currently planning to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall. (Evening Standard)

- RB Leipzig are hopeful of persuading winger Yan Diomande to stay at the club by offering him a new contract with a salary increase, amid interest from PSG and Liverpool. (Philipp Hinze)

- Juventus defender Gleison Bremer wants to stay with the Bianconeri beyond this summer. He has recently been linked with Bayern Munich. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- AC Milan are looking at Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand and winger Francisco Trincao. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Hull City and Ipswich Town are exploring a move for Birmingham City striker Jay Stansfield. (Football Insider)

- Feyenoord and Japan international striker Ayase Ueda has received approaches from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia. (Nicolo Schira)

- Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is attracting interest from Besiktas. (Nicolo Schira)