One year out from 2027 Women's World Cup: Power Ranking, burning questions, 10 top U23 prospects

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Spain won the 2023 World Cup and are favorites to defend their title. Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Football never stops. With the men's edition of the FIFA World Cup underway, we are now a year away from the greatest spectacle in women's football. The Women's World Cup kicks off on June 24, 2027, in Brazil and, so far, 14 out of the 32 teams have secured their ticket, while the rest are still fighting for their places in qualifying.

But which of the qualified teams could win it? What are the key questions with a year to go? And which young players are set to impress? Emily Keogh and Yash Thakur explain.

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Early 2027 World Cup Power Ranking

By Emily Keogh

With only 14 teams confirmed, it is hard to predict where certain teams will finish, with heavy hitters like England and the United States still fighting for their place in the tournament and plenty of debutants still hoping to make it through. But we've ranked the confirmed 14 contenders on their likelihood of winning the competition right now.

14. Philippines

Philippines debuted at the 2023 World Cup but finished bottom of a group that also featured Switzerland, Norway and New Zealand. On paper, it was the easiest group of the tournament, but the gap between the newcomers and those with experience was evident. Philippines have made some advances since then, but not enough to match those ahead of them, which leaves them at the bottom of this 14-team list.

13. New Zealand

Coming from a confederation that lacks much competition, New Zealand are veterans on the world stage but with very little to show for it. With a mismatched squad, gaps in international games and a fairly easy qualification process compared to that of UEFA or Concacaf, the team's chances of advancing into the knockout phase of the competition are slim to none.

12. Argentina

Argentina's chances of relative success at the World Cup are growing, as they have some impressive talent coming through. However, had Brazil not earned an automatic place by virtue of being hosts, Argentina would probably have had to go through the intercontinental playoffs in February.

11. Denmark

Normally, a European team that earned automatic qualification would at least be within the top 10 of a list like this. However, so much of Denmark's success centers around 33-year-old midfielder Pernille Harder and this has been a serious issue at previous major tournaments. They finished bottom of their group without a point at Euro 2025, which makes their prospects at the World Cup look rather slim.

10. South Korea

South Korea are more of a contender to reach the round of 16 rather than the latter stages. They did top their Asian qualification group ahead of Australia on goal differential, but a recent 4-1 loss to Japan shows why they should not be highly ranked when it comes to their chances at the World Cup.

9. Colombia

Colombia had an impressive run to the quarterfinals at the 2023 World Cup, with young forward Linda Caicedo and striker Mayra Ramírez leading the way, and the team will likely have a similar vibe and style of play that has proven so effective. Their physicality is a key bonus and can trouble opponents, but there is still a long way to go for this relatively young team.

8. France

Though they are a powerhouse of women's football, France consistently fail to turn up at major tournaments and have consistently exited both the Euros and World Cup at the quarterfinal stage since 2011 -- with the exception of Euro 2022 where they reached the semifinals. Though the France squad boasts individual quality, the team has underperformed as occasion has got the better of it time and time again.

7. China

China have been inconsistent in recent years. They were a dominant force in women's soccer for a long time, but recently, as other teams have advanced, they have been left behind. It would be silly to underestimate them, though. With the compactness and pace that have served them well, they can push most opponents to the limit.

6. Australia

Australia suffered a heartbreaking 3-1 exit to England at the semifinals of their home World Cup in 2023, but will lack some of that emotion and the home advantage, which aided that push. Their tenure under former Arsenal and OL Lyonnes boss Joe Montemurro has been a little iffy, with injuries across the pitch. But with a year to reinforce his style, Montemurro should set his sights on the knockouts.

Korea DPR's team could spring a few surprises next year. Marti­n Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

5. Korea DPR

Arguably, Korea DPR are the underdog team of the whole tournament -- though this is mainly down to the lack of knowledge about the team and its players due to the country's secrecy.

However, the accolades that Korea DPR have picked up at major youth tournaments recently -- they won the 2024 and 2025 U17 World Cups, as well as the U20 World Cup in 2024 -- show that the team is capable of winning big. They have a conveyor belt of impressive young talent coming through and an elite training system that has set them up for success. Korea DPR haven't been at the Women's World Cup since 2011, so many fans may be unfamiliar with the team, but their recent run to the Asian Cup quarterfinals shows the quality they possess.

4. Brazil

It will be all eyes on hosts Brazil, who have the capability to beat big teams like England and the USWNT, and will hopefully have huge support in a soccer-mad country. However, Brazil have struggled with their disciplinary record and sometimes lose control of games by letting their emotions get to them -- case in point: the eight red cards from the recent friendly with the U.S. This World Cup will heighten all the emotions, but head coach Arthur Elias has done a good job of trying to steady the ship. You'd expect veterans like Marta -- if the 40-year-old superstar suspends her retirement to play in her SEVENTH tournament -- to steer this team to at least the quarterfinals.

3. Japan

Somehow, despite having been impressive at previous tournaments, many people still underestimate Japan. However, they are one of women's soccer's leading teams and will rely on their pace and technical movement on and off the ball to make waves. In 2023, Japan beat eventual winners Spain 4-0 in the group stage, finishing three points ahead of them, which proves they can unlock any team. But having not won the World Cup since 2011, Japan will be keen to rekindle some of their former glory.

2. Germany

As one of the top-ranked European teams in the world, you'd expect Germany to go far. Their unexpected early exit in the group stage in 2023 was a shock, and there will be plenty of desire in the squad to heal that wound. There will be a feeling of unfinished business with how their last run ended, and plenty of fuel to fire them back into the knockouts and even challenge for the final.

1. Spain

As the best-ranked team in the world, the reigning world champions and European runners-up (though they thrashed holders England 4-0 in their most recent meeting to qualify for the World Cup) it should be no surprise that Spain are ranked top on this list and are favorites to win the competition. Even when all 32 teams are confirmed, it is likely Spain will retain their place at No. 1 given the sheer firepower of the squad, wealth of experience and technical ability.

Burning questions with a year to go

England are being forced to go through two rounds of qualifying, but should still progress. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Who else is likely to qualify?

Will Europe's powerhouses survive the playoffs? UEFA has seven direct spots to be contested by two rounds of qualifiers, though England, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and Italy all have fairly easy games and enough experience to get them through.

Northern Ireland/Portugal vs. Croatia/Iceland could see a feisty matchup between Portugal and Iceland -- as both are likely to win their first-round games -- for a place at the tournament. It would be Portugal's second appearance after debuting last time, and Iceland's first experience on the world stage.

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Israel/Switzerland vs. Kosovo/Austria could also see a surprise package emerge, if Austria can get the better of veterans Switzerland who have been handed a spot at previous tournaments based on favorable draws and hosting duties (Euro 2025).

The Republic of Ireland will take on Belgium/Poland if they can beat Kazakhstan. Based on experience, Belgium would be the favorites of the trio, but Ireland recently defeated Netherlands and have been growing under Carla Ward, so they could slip under the radar.

In Africa, you'd expect Zambia, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa to be in the mix for the four direct qualifying spots, with Ghana or Cameroon poised to shake things up if any of the more experienced teams slip up.

Meanwhile, four quarterfinal winners from the Concacaf Championship will go directly to the World Cup with any of the USWNT, Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti and Canada poised to do so. The four losers will enter a playoff for two spots in the intercontinental playoffs, meaning whoever misses out still has a chance of getting a plane ticket to Brazil.

And, as for that intercontinental playoff, with 10 teams battling for three World Cup spots through two phases, it's anyone's guess who will make it through.

What will a Women's World Cup in Brazil be like?

Think the men's World Cup in 2014 with all the drama, but hopefully less controversy. As a country steeped in soccer culture, it will be a grand occasion for Brazil to act as Women's World Cup hosts, and it is the first time the tournament has ever landed in South America, so it will likely draw big crowds and plenty of traveling fans.

There will be a lot for players to adjust to, such as the travel between cities being several hourlong flights, the hot climate, and FIFA's new regulations, which include having mandatory female coaching staff on the benches for all nations. There is plenty of excitement, but all of this adds a new layer for teams to prepare for.

Marta could look to step out in her seventh World Cup tournament. Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Will Marta pause her retirement to feature on home soil?

The real big question is whether veteran Marta, arguably the best-known player in women's soccer and nicknamed "Rainha" (queen) by those in Brazil, will pause her retirement -- again -- to feature in a home World Cup. The 40-year-old announced her retirement after the 2024 Olympics and won a silver medal to end her career. Except that wasn't the end -- she came out of retirement for the 2025 Copa América, helping Brazil to win it before reconfirming her retirement.

Indeed, it is hard to see a way in which Marta does not play a role in this World Cup as her final goodbye to soccer. She will not want to sit on the sidelines, and the team will probably be better off with her playing limited minutes than not having her at all.

Can Spain build a golden dynasty?

It could be the last World Cup for 32-year-old Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, and the team will be under immense pressure as holders of the title to build on their success and write more history. They already took a hit in losing the Euro 2025 final to England, and that will only fuel them to try and retain their World Cup crown.

In the wake of Barcelona's disappearing dynasty and less controversy around the team shrouding their successes, Spain have a chance to secure their global dominance with a host of young players coming through to set them up for the future.

Will Emma Hayes take the USWNT back to the top?

The United States are itching for a fifth World Cup title after failing to make it past the round of 16 in 2023. But, following the 2024 Olympic Gold, confidence in the camp will be high, with head coach Hayes now hitting her stride.

There are some issues she needs to sort out: the depth of the squad makes choosing an XI even harder, while there are a few tactical dilemmas in midfield. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if Hayes' implementation of a U.S. U23s team to help reduce the average squad age and bring in more depth has been effective enough in time to reclaim the world title.

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Some big names have been left out here to shine a light on some less well-known players. For example. Vicky López (Spain), Linda Caicedo (Colombia), Aoba Fujino (Japan) and Salma Paralluelo (Spain) are already established stars, while Dudinha (Brazil) recently injured her ACL, which means she might not make the tournament.

The players we have picked have to be 23 years old, or younger, on June 24, 2027. Also, we have only included players from nations that have qualified already, and we have limited ourselves to one player per nation.

Clara Serrajordi, 18, CM, Spain

Clara Serrajordi has been one of the finds of the year for Barcelona. Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

The 18-year-old stepped up to fill the void in Barcelona's depleted midfield -- replacing Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí on different occasions this season -- and never missed a beat as the club won the Quadruple, including the Liga F title and UEFA Women's Champions League trophy.

Serrajordi has the panache and vision of a typical Barça midfielder on the ball, along with some great defensive instincts. She can fill any of the three midfield roles, offering excellent ball progression, circulation and defensive support as needed. Her astute positioning when out of possession and inherent understanding of distances allow her to recover the ball with ease. She has been mentored by three of the best midfielders in the women's game and will surely continue to grow.

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Bayern Munich defender Kett has long been touted as one of the future stars of German soccer. Her attacking qualities impressed at youth level, but it was at Euro 2025 when she turned from a talented and versatile winger to a defensively solid fullback,

The 21-year-old has since played in multiple positions for Bayern and finished last season with two goals and six assists. She is quick, an excellent tackler, and her defensive read and positioning are spotless, which makes her a nightmare to come up against for any winger. Playing fullback gives her more space to maximize her dribbling ability, which means she can be more influential both on and off the ball.

Momoko Tanikawa, 21, CM, Japan

Tanikawa has risen to stardom in the past few years. The Japanese emerging star was signed by Bayern Munich after impressing at the U17 Women's World Cup in 2022. After a successful loan spell at Rosengard in 2024, she is now a mainstay in Jose Barcala's side, recording 10 goal contributions in the 2025-26 season.

The versatile midfielder has unparalleled vision, creativity and range on the ball, and she's difference-maker for club and country with her ability to make high-risk line-breaking passes. She also has excellent close control in tight spaces and is strong in duels, making her a safe option when her team is under pressure.

Taina Maranhão, 21, FW, Brazil

Taina Maranhão has been in fine form this year already. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

Brazil are preparing to host a World Cup on home soil and head coach Elias has done an excellent job at expanding the country's talent pool and incorporating some young talent into his squad. Maranhão has been a major beneficiary of this and has scored four times in seven games for Brazil in 2026.

The 21-year-old plays her club football for Palmeiras and has gone from strength to strength over the past few seasons. An exciting right-footed winger, she loves to take players on with her quick feet and bag full of tricks. She also likes to cut inside and can shoot or create chances equally well when doing so.

France will enter another tournament as one of the favorites, despite not getting past the quarterfinals in the previous four editions, and while the squad has experience, some youngsters have become central players for Laurent Bonadei's side.

Sombath, who plays her club football for OL Lyonnes, has emerged as a reliable and versatile option in defense, and started four of France's six games in 2026. The 22-year-old center back was voted in the LFFP Premiere Ligue Team of the Season last season, and her composure and range on the ball make her central to her side's buildup and ball progression phases. She is also strong when it comes to reading and disrupting opposition attacks.

Kühl rose to prominence after starting all four games for Denmark at the 2023 World Cup as a 20-year-old, but has since struggled to kick on. Her club career has been a mixed bag amid spells at FC Nordsjælland, Arsenal, Everton, Roma and now Atlético Madrid, but she continues to be influential for her national team.

A two-footed player, she has excellent first touch and close control under pressure, while her ability to accelerate play and provide support in the final third is key for her side's chance creation in wide areas. Her positioning between the lines is fantastic as well and though the defensive side of her could improve, her quality on the ball is undeniable.

Jael-Marie Guy has been tipped for a bright future in the game. Matthew Starling/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Guy made a name for herself by producing some excellent displays during the Philippines' quarterfinal run at the AFC Women's Asia Cup 2026, and provided both assists for the goals against Uzbekistan that secured their place at the 2027 World Cup.

The youngster plays her club soccer in the U.S. for the Brown Bears (at Brown University) and is a tall, athletic winger who can beat opponents with her long strides and galloping runs to generate space for crosses. Her crossing technique is sound, although the power and flight on them can be improved a little. Still, she loves getting past her marker and will be a key player for the Philippines as they will rely on her to create opportunities.

Clegg was part of the New Zealand squad that hosted the World Cup in 2023, only a year after representing her nation at the U17 World Cup, and seems set to lead the line for her country in Brazil.

The 20-year-old plays her club soccer in Sweden for Vittsjo, but is yet to find her footing after a poor spell in the NWSL with Racing Louisville. Still, at her best she is proactive at getting into the right areas and is capable of creating her own shots. Indeed, her ability to pick the right runs and her eye for goal will be key for a team that struggles to create many quality chances. At 5-foot-9 she is able to serve as an outlet up front and can generate good power in her shots, but the placement could be polished further.

Argentina haven't yet made it past the group stage at the World Cup but went unbeaten in the CONMEBOL qualifiers (5W, 3D) and finished second behind Colombia, with the Boca Juniors youngster starting four of their eight games -- scoring twice and picking up an assist.

Núñez's ability to change pace and direction in one-vs.-one situations is brilliant, as her low center of gravity allows her to spin away from challenges and retain possession in tight spaces. She has a thunderous strike on her and, despite her 5-foot-4 frame she is tenacious in duels, shields the ball well, and can win possession back.

Choe Il-son, 19, FW, Korea DPR

The current holders of the U17 and U20 World Cups, Korea DPR have a golden generation coming through their youth ranks and have played some dazzling soccer. Choe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the U20 event in 2024, scoring the winners in the semifinal and the final, and was voted the AFC Women's Youth Player of the Year in 2025.

The diminutive emerging star is blessed with excellent instincts inside the box and has a wicked left foot and acceleration, which allows her to generate space to shoot. She can beat a defender on the outside or cut inside to create chances or shooting opportunities. She will be key to Korea DPR's hopes of success.