Luis Suárez: 'It's a pleasure to watch Lionel Messi play' after World Cup goals

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Luis Suárez is enjoying watching his friend and Inter Miami teammate Lionel Messi have a scintillating start at the World Cup.

Messi, 38, became the highest goal scorer in World Cup history on Monday after notching a double in Argentina's win over Austria. He now has 18 goals, two more than German legend Miroslav Klose.

"Words can't do him justice as a player or as a spectator," Uruguay great Suárez said of Messi. "For me, as a friend who knows him well, seeing him happy and enjoying the World Cup is the best thing ever."

Lionel Messi scored two against Austria after a hat trick against Algeria. Getty

The Argentina captain had netted his first World Cup hat trick in his country's opener, a 3-0 win against Algeria.

"It's a pleasure to watch him play," Suárez said. "I love it.

"To see him happy, to see him enjoying his World Cup with his national team, surrounded by people who support him and stand by him."

Messi cried after scoring his first goal against Algeria and later explained he was going through a difficult personal situation.

His family issued a statement last week confirming that Messi's father Jorge is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez says that he and his teammates have rallied around Messi.

"We must never let him fall, especially right now," Martinez told La Nacion after Monday's game. "Leo needs to be here enjoying himself."

Martinez is glad to see Messi write another chapter in his legendary career. Messi was the most valuable player when Argentina ended a 36-year drought for a third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022. He has scored in six consecutive World Cup games since 2022.

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"There's no need to compare him," the Manchester United defender said. "He stands alone at the top.

"I'm at a loss for words -- I just feel an overwhelming sense of joy that he's here and that he's Argentinian. We have to appreciate it. There are no words -- all that's left is to enjoy him."