Álvaro Arbeloa appointed Fulham boss after Real Madrid exit

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Álvaro Arbeloa was confirmed as Fulham's new head coach on Tuesday, having left Real Madrid at the end of last season.

He has signed a three-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Arbeloa replaces Marco Silva, who has moved to his homeland to take charge of Portugal's Benfica.

Silva, in turn, replaced José Mourinho at Benfica. Mourinho has returned to Madrid where he previously managed 13 years ago, filling a vacancy created by Arbeloa's exit.

Álvaro Arbeloa has joined Fulham. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Álvaro was an original candidate who built an exceptional case through our meetings in June to become our next Head Coach, and it quickly became quite clear that he was -- and is -- the right choice," Fulham owner Shahid Khan said in a statement.

"I am delighted that Alvaro has accepted the challenge to push Fulham forward, and I have no doubt that our squad, staff and fans will resonate with what his appointment means for the present and future of our Club."

Arbeloa was placed in charge at Madrid in January after Xabi Alonso was sacked. But Madrid slumped to a second consecutive trophyless campaign.

The former Spain international -- who played for Liverpool in the Premier League -- will now return to England in the Fulham dugout.

"It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham FC, the oldest club in London," Arbeloa said.

"I feel a great sense of responsibility and I'm deeply grateful to Mr. Khan and [vice Chairman and director of football] Tony Khan for the trust they have placed in me with Fulham in the Premier League."

Fulham finished 11th in the Premier League last season.