Barcelona's U.S. goalkeeper Diego Kochen joins Danish side on loan

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Young American goalkeeper Diego Kochen has completed a season-long loan move from Barcelona to Danish side Lyngby Boldklub, the two clubs have confirmed.

The agreement includes an option for Lyngby to make the move permanent for £1.3 million ($1.73 million), while Barça would then receive a percentage of any future transfer.

Kochen, 20, has been at Barça since 2019 but it has been decided the best step for his development is to go and play regular football elsewhere.

Considered the club's third goalkeeper for the majority of the past campaign, behind Joan García and Wojciech Szczęsny, he was part of Hansi Flick's matchday squad for 40 matches.

However, he is yet to make his full debut for the club, although he did play 29 minutes in a friendly against Liga MX side Club América in Dallas in 2023.

Diego Kochen has been called up to some of the USMNT's senior training camps but was third-choice goalkeeper for Barcelona last season. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Instead, his football has come with Barça Atletic, who he made 20 appearances for in the Segunda Federación during the 2025-26 season.

Once it was decided Kochen could go out on loan for the upcoming season, Barça fielded a number of offers for the stopper, but he preferred the guarantee of minutes offered by Lyngby.

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Recently promoted to the Danish Superliga, there is also already an American connection at Lyngby: Union Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group at Philadelphia Union, purchased a 10% share in the club in 2024.

Kochen, who was born in Miami to parents from Venezuela and Peru, has represented the U.S at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U23 level, while he has also been called up to senior training camps by current USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino.