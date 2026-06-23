Philipp Lahm: Gianni Infantino has 'sold out' the World Cup

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World Cup winner Philipp Lahm has launched a scathing criticism of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

"The World Cup is being sold out," Lahm, who captained Germany to glory in 2014, wrote in a column for German newspaper Die Zeit.

"This robs football of its credibility. As a result, fans are uneasy. It's becoming increasingly difficult for them to separate FIFA from the event itself."

Lahm went on to condemn the expanded Club World Cup, which took place for the first time last summer, for its effects on players' fitness.

Philipp Lahm played in three World Cups for Germany. (Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

He also joined the criticism of ticket prices at this summer's World Cup, writing: "FIFA stands accused of not providing honest figures about the true demand and using this to maximise revenue.

"Furthermore, I'm irritated by the recurring suggestion to hold the World Cup every two years. A tournament needs preparation and follow-up to have a lasting impact."

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He did, however, say that FIFA are "doing a lot of things right," and praised the expanded 48-team World Cup for its ability to create stories for the likes of Scotland, Congo DR and Cape Verde.

Lahm previously criticised Infantino during the 2022 World Cup, when he said that FIFA's president lacked "integrity."