Scotland vs. Brazil line-ups: World Cup 2026 predicted XIs

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Scotland's World Cup future hangs in the balance after they followed up their opening-game 1-0 win over Haiti with a 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Friday.

Steve Clarke's side go into their final group game likely needing a point to confirm their progression to the knockout stages for the first time in their history. But that will be no mean feat given their opponents in that match: Brazil.

Spirits were high after John McGinn got the only goal of the game against Haiti to give Scotland their first World Cup win for 36 years, but as the group stage has progressed, it has started to look as though they could have done with improving their goal difference against the Caribbean side.

Nonetheless, by the same token, their defeat to Morocco could have been much more damaging than the 1-0 they suffered.

Scotland's defeat to Morocco could prove costly. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There was one notable absence from Scotland's final training session at their base in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday: Aaron Hickey.

The right back was substituted in Scotland's opening game and did not feature in the defeat to Morocco.

Hickey aside, however, Clarke should have a full complement of players available against a Brazil side that has its own injury troubles -- by Jamie Barton.

Predicted line-ups:

Scotland: Angus Gunn, Nathan Patterson, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry, Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Scott McTominay, Ché Adams.

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Rayan, Lucas Paquetá, Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha

Raphinha was the latest name to be added to an ever-growing injury list when he was withdrawn during the first half of Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti on Friday.

He is undergoing treatment on the hamstring injury and will remain with the squad but will not feature against Scotland. Rayan, who replaced him in that game, could be Carlo Ancelotti's only change.

Defender Wesley withdrew from the tournament before Brazil's opener against Morocco, joining the likes of Rodrygo, Estêvão and Éder Militão in missing the World Cup.

Neymar, however, is set to play his first minutes for Brazil in nearly three years as he makes his way back from a calf injury.

Carlo Ancelotti could opt to avoid suspensions in the first knockout game for Douglas Santos and Casemiro by instead playing Alex Sandro and Fabinho.

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Angus Gunn has played both games for Scotland so far and, having only conceded once so far -- a blistering strike by Ismael Saibari which he could do nothing about -- it is very likely he starts again.

In defence, Hickey's absence will likely mean that Nathan Patterson gets the nod again at right back after he got 89 minutes against Morocco.

Scott McKenna has been nursing a calf injury and has not yet played a minute at the World Cup. But he did return to team training on Monday after doing individual work on Sunday, and could well replace Grant Hanley after the Hibernian defender's costly decision to try and play offside for Saibari's goal.

Jack Hendry and captain Andy Robertson have played every minute at the tournament so far and will likely keep their places.

Ben Gannon-Doak started the first game against Haiti. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

In midfield, Ben Gannon-Doak is expected to return to the starting line-up. Clarke opted to play Kieran Tierney at left-wing against Morocco -- possibly to help Robertson out with the overlapping runs of Achraf Hakimi -- but with Brazil comparatively weak at right back, Gannon-Doak may start on the left.

Lewis Ferguson also returned to team training on Monday after doing individual work the previous day, and is expected to partner Ryan Christie in midfield. In that case, John McGinn would start in the right midfield position he has made his own at Aston Villa.

As he did against Morocco, Scott McTominay will likely play off striker Ché Adams -- by Jamie Barton.