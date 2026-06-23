Joško Gvardiol agrees new long-term contract with Man City - sources

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Joško Gvardiol has agreed a new long-term contract with Manchester City, sources have told ESPN.

The defender has signed a deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031. An official announcement is expected soon.

Already under contract until 2028, City have moved to tie down Gvardiol amid reported interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Joško Gvardiol is currently on international duty with Croatia at the World Cup. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has been a key player since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2023.

He was named City's player of the year in 2025, beating both Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne to the award.

The Croatian missed most of the second half of last season after suffering a broken leg in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in January. He returned to the team in May and is part of the Croatia squad at this summer's World Cup.

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Sources have told ESPN that City are also in talks with Jérémy Doku about extending his contract at the club. The Belgium winger has a deal until 2028 and negotiations are underway about an extension.

Reports that an agreement has already been reached have been described as "premature" but there is confidence on both sides that discussions are heading in a positive direction.