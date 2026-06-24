Gennaro Gattuso named as Lazio coach after Italy debacle

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Former Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso was officially hired by Lazio on Tuesday.

The Serie A club announced the news in a short statement and did not give details of his contract. Italian media reported Gattuso signed a two-year deal.

"Lazio announces that it has appointed Mr. Gennaro Gattuso as head coach of the first team," it said.

Gennaro Gattuso will manage Lazio this season. FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

"The club ... is confident that his experience, professionalism, and determination will contribute to achieving the club's sporting objectives."

Gattuso left the Italy job in April, days after the Azzurri failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

Gattuso previously coached AC Milan and Napoli in Serie A. He won the Italian Cup with Napoli in 2020.

The 48-year-old Gattuso replaces Maurizio Sarri, who was appointed as Atalanta coach last month.