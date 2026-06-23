Atlético Madrid CEO refuses to transfer Julián Álvarez, threatens FIFA complaint against Barcelona

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Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín is upset with Julián Álvarez's revelation that he wants to leave but insists they have no desire to transfer him to Barcelona or any other club this summer.

Gil Marín is especially furious with Barça, who Atleti believe are behind Álvarez's comments, saying the club will report them to FIFA for their pursuit of the Argentina forward.

Álvarez, 26, told ESPN on Monday after Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria at the World Cup that he has spoken with the Atlético hierarchy to inform them of his desire to move on.

"It wasn't the right day to make such statements; it was a day for [Lionel] Messi and the Argentine national team, not Julián," Gil Marín told EFE on Tuesday.

"Julián has a dream [to sign elsewhere], but we Atlético fans have dreams, too. It is true that he has spoken to us, but it is also true that he is fully aware of our position because we have been very clear: Atleti do not want to transfer him.

"He is a great player and we are very proud that he plays for us."

The former Manchester City forward did not reveal where he wants to go, but ESPN understands his preference is to join Barça.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Atlético also blame Barça for Álvarez's public comments and Gil Marín says they will take action against the Spanish champions for tapping up a player who has a contract until 2030.

"Barça are disrespecting us," he added. "They think they can walk all over us and that we are weak and stupid, but in reality, they are showing the world a way of acting which defines them.

"They lie to us, to the player, to the media... they even lie to their own supporters. They try to make everyone believer they can do a deal that in reality they are not capable of doing,

"This isn't the first time Barça have acted like this, and the football world is well aware of it. Last year they did something very similar with Nico Williams and Athletic Club.

"Our responsibility is to defend the interests of Atlético Madrid. That is why we are going to lodge a complaint with FIFA against Barça for negotiating with a player under contract during the protected period."

Barça sources claim Atlético have known for some time, via private discussions between the clubs, that the Blaugrana want to sign Álvarez.

Álvarez's remarks this week mark the latest chapter in what is proving one of the most talked-about transfer sagas of the summer.

ESPN previously revealed that Barça, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal all maintain an interest in the Argentina striker, who joined Atleti from City in a deal worth up to €95 million ($109m) in 2024.

Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in Álvarez, who has a €500 million ($572m) release clause, announcing earlier this month they had seen a €150 million ($172m) offer turned down by city rivals Atlético.

Barça are eyeing Álvarez as a replacement for the outgoing Robert Lewandowski, with their first bid in May, thought to be around €100 million ($114m), also drawing ire from Atlético.

In a series of social media posts, they slammed Barça for "calculated leaks, fake news and constant disrespect," also posting mock bids of their own for Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha.

When Madrid released a statement claiming they had offered €150 million ($172m) a few weeks later, Atlético responded in a similar tone, saying they would neither "study nor consider" any offers for the player.

However, it remains to be seen how that stance will change, especially with Arsenal and PSG monitoring the situation, now that Álvarez has gone public with his desire to move on.

"I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide," Álvarez told ESPN's Martín Arévalo on Monday.

"I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atlético] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

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Since joining Atlético, Álvarez has scored 49 goals across 106 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League last season.

He is currently with the Argentina national team at the World Cup, where he has come off the bench in their opening two games, victories against Algeria and Austria in Group J.

Information from ESPN's Rodrigo Faez contributed to this report.