Atlético Madrid furious with Barcelona over Julián Álvarez, may refuse transfer to Camp Nou - sources

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Atlético Madrid have said they are furious with Barcelona, who they believe are behind Julián Álvarez's revelation that he wants to leave the club this summer, with sources insisting to ESPN they will refuse to transfer him to the Spanish champions.

Álvarez, 26, told ESPN on Monday after Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria at the World Cup that he has spoken with the Atlético hierarchy to inform them of his desire to move on.

The former Manchester City forward did not reveal who he wants to sign for, but ESPN understands his preference is to join Barça.

Sources have told ESPN that Atlético also blame Barça for Álvarez's public comments, even suggesting they could take legal action for tapping up a player who has a contract until 2030.

Meanwhile, Barça sources say Atlético have known for some time, via private discussions between the clubs, that the Blaugrana want to sign Álvarez.

Álvarez's remarks this week mark the latest chapter in what is proving one of the most talked-about transfer sagas of the summer.

Julián Álvarez is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN previously revealed that Barça, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal all maintain an interest in the Argentina striker, who joined Atleti from City in a deal worth up to €95 million ($109m) in 2024.

Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in Álvarez, who has a €500 million ($572m) release clause, announcing earlier this month they had seen a €150 million ($172m) offer turned down by city rivals Atlético.

Barça are eyeing Álvarez as a replacement for the outgoing Robert Lewandowski, with their first bid in May, thought to be around €100 million ($114m), also drawing ire from Atlético.

In a series of social media posts, they slammed Barça for "calculated leaks, fake news and constant disrespect," also posting mock bids of their own for Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha.

When Madrid released a statement claiming they had offered €150 million ($172m) a few weeks later, Atlético responded in a similar tone, saying they would neither "study nor consider" any offers for the player.

However, it remains to be seen how that stance will change, especially with Arsenal and PSG monitoring the situation, now that Álvarez has gone public with his desire to move on.

"I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide," Álvarez told ESPN's Martín Arévalo on Monday.

"I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atlético] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

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Since joining Atlético, Álvarez has scored 49 goals across 106 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League last season.

He is currently with the Argentina national team at the World Cup, where he has come off the bench in their opening two games, victories against Algeria and Austria in Group J.

Information from ESPN's Rodrigo Faez contributed to this report.