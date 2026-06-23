Portugal vs. Uzbekistan LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Cristiano Ronaldo's side look for first win

Conceicao: We don't have any obligation to pass the ball to Ronaldo (2:04)

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Portugal are looking to take their first win of the World Cup as they take on Uzbekistan in Group K, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

Roberto Martinez's men head into this one on a single point -- having been held by Congo DR last time around -- while Uzbekistan fell 3-1 to Colombia.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be seeking a response after an underwhelming start to their World Cup campaign -- sharing the points with Congo DR, despite taking an early lead through João Neves and dominating possession for a lengthy spell.

However, Yoane Wissa's first-half headed equaliser earned DR Congo their first-ever World Cup goal and point, while Portugal struggled to create clear chances after the break and were fortunate not to suffer an even bigger shock.

Uzbekistan also enter the contest looking for their first points after a 3-1 defeat to Colombia in the nation's first-ever World Cup match. The Central Asian debutants showed resilience after the interval and briefly levelled through Abbosbek Fayzullaev, whose goal sparked hopes of a famous result, but they were ultimately outdone for quality as Luis Díaz and Jáminton Campaz struck to secure victory.

With Colombia already on three points and DR Congo having taken a surprise result from Portugal, the stakes are clear in Houston. Victory would see Portugal as good as qualified through to the knockouts -- while leaving Uzbekistan at the mercy of Congo DR -- who will knock them out if they can defeat Colombia later today.

The Uzbekistan side contains plenty of top-flight experience, including Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov at the back, and captain Eldor Shomurodov -- who plies his trade at İstanbul Başakşehir -- expected to lead the line.