World Cup 2026 Power Rankings after two games: Who is No. 1?

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We're nearly two weeks through the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the action has been good.

The superstars have been showing up and showing out so far at the venues across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Lionel Messi broke the men's World Cup goals record -- then the all-time record for men and women -- with all five of Argentina's goals, as the Albiceleste opened their campaign with two wins. But Norway's resident big lad Erling Haaland (four goals in two games at his first World Cup) and Kylian Mbappé (four goals in two games for France) are right behind Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. Oh, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo got his first two goals of the tournament in a big win against Uzbekistan, becoming the first player in men's World Cup history to score at six different editions.

At the underdog end of the spectrum, Cape Verde could still advance to the round of 32 in their first World Cup, after draws against world No. 1 Spain and Uruguay in group play.

So, with two games down, how does the 48-team field look? As we did 100 days out from the World Cup, 30 days out, with 48 hours to go and after the first round of games, we're looking at how our global reporters feel about the tournament from a contenders vs. pretenders perspective after the second round. We asked our panel of 20 reporters to rank their top 15 favorites from No. 1 (meaning the trophy is theirs) to No. 15 (the cool outsider's pick for a tournament shock) and compiled their ballots into the collective ranking below.

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Editor's note: Voting was concluded before Wednesday's games involving Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Czechia in Group A; Canada, Qatar, Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina in Group B; and Scotland, Brazil, Haiti and Morocco in Group C. Performances in their third round of group-stage games will be reflected in our next Power Rankings, which will launch after the group stage concludes Saturday night.

The World Cup is officially through two rounds of group play. How does the field of contenders look now? Illustration by ESPN

ESPN FC's World Cup Power Rankings after two games

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 3

- Group I games: defeated Senegal 2-0; defeated Iraq 3-0; vs. Norway (Friday in Boston)

Our voters still think France, the 2022 World Cup runners-up, are the top team at this competition after two games, with 12 first-place votes from 19 ballots, and it's not hard to see why: two games, two comfortable victories and two impressive performances.

A rainy Monday in Philadelphia -- and our first significant weather delay of the World Cup -- couldn't dampen the flair and ebullience of Les Bleus, as Mbappé scored twice (taking him to four total) against Iraq to make his 100th national team appearance even more memorable.

While the first goal showed the best of what the Real Madrid forward can do -- an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box as Iraq defenders backed off -- the second showed something we've rarely seen him do: press from the front. After Iraq made a meal of a goal kick routine, Ousmane Dembélé (who scored France's third) teed up Mbappé for the simplest of finishes to cap a comfortable evening for Didier Deschamps' star-studded side.

Right now, they are the form team, and our voters have the utmost confidence in them to contend again for the trophy.

NEW RANK TEAM CHANGE NO. 1 100 DAYS OUT 30 DAYS OUT 48 HOURS OUT ONE GAME 1. France no change 12 2 2 2 1 2. Argentina up 1 5 3 3 3 3 3. Spain up 1 2 1 1 1 4 4. England down 2 4 4 4 2 5. Germany no change 7 7 7 5 6. Brazil no change 5 5 5 6 7. Netherlands up 1 8 8 8 8 8. Portugal up 2 6 6 6 10 9. Norway up 2 12 10 10 11 10. Morocco down 3 9 9 9 7 11. USA down 2 9 12. Japan up 1 15 15 12 13 13. Mexico up 2 15 14. Colombia down 2 10 12 13 12 15. Ivory Coast NEW

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 1

- Group J games: defeated Algeria 3-0; defeated Austria 2-0; vs. Jordan (Saturday, Dallas)

Look who's back! Having been seemingly locked in third place since we began these Power Rankings with 100 days to go, Argentina have inched up to within striking distance of France in the hearts and minds of our voters. They're perfect so far with two wins from two, they've yet to concede a goal and their superstar Messi is doing superstar things. (They also received five first-place votes, one of just three teams to top any individual ballots.)

play 1:28 Onuoha: Messi is a true icon of the game

With Messi in this kind of form -- he has scored all five Argentina goals so far in 2026 -- it's hard to see anyone derailing them from their shot at becoming the first team since Brazil (1958 and 1962) to win back-to-back World Cups. Indeed, the longer he plays, the more his name becomes synonymous with this level: He has played in a record six World Cups (along with Cristiano Ronaldo) and has the most goals in men's and women's tournament history following his impressive pair against Austria on Monday afternoon in Dallas.

Oh, and the GOAT even missed a penalty inside the opening 10 minutes, which briefly sent Jerry World's attendees into a state of stunned silence before normal service resumed.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 2

- Group H games: drew 0-0 vs. Cape Verde; defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0; vs. Uruguay (Friday, Guadalajara)

Our voters enjoyed the apparent return to form for Spain in Game 2, and it's fair to say the Spain side we saw against a lax Saudi Arabia side is more like what we've been expecting to see.

Oh and yes, having Lamine Yamal back in the starting XI makes a huge difference. He opened the scoring and caused enough havoc that coach Luis de la Fuente could take him off at halftime with La Roja already ahead by three up. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice in three first-half minutes, after getting the assist on Yamal's opener, to show he is the optimal center forward for how they want to play.

This team will go as far as Yamal can take them, but the supporting cast has looked good around him, and the bracket as it stands would avoid traditional powers France, Germany, Portugal, Brazil, England and Argentina until the later stages.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 4

- Group L games: defeated Croatia 4-2; vs. drew 0-0 vs. Ghana; vs. Panama (Saturday, New York/New Jersey)

After an impressively polished win over Croatia to open England's tournament, a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana did not please our voters, who promptly dropped the Three Lions several positions down the rankings. They had ample chances to crack the Black Stars' resolute low block but couldn't turn over 70% possession and 19 total shots into anything meaningful. Just three efforts were even on target, with Harry Kane missing a couple of gift-wrapped chances late on and substitute Nico O'Reilly rattling the crossbar.

play 3:16 Why did England struggle vs. Ghana?

The dilemma for England is that Ghana set up perfectly to stymie their patterns of play, and coach Thomas Tuchel (in his infinite wisdom) lacked any line-breaking passers he could turn to on the subs' bench because, well, he left them all out of the squad. Also missing was the pace and industry we saw against Croatia, and while England face a Panama team that have lost their two games in their third and final group game, our voters weren't convinced by the long spells of sterile possession capped by ineffective shots from bad positions.

On this evidence at least, it's not coming home this summer.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 10

- Group E games: defeated Curacao 7-1; defeated Ivory Coast 2-1; vs. Ecuador (Thursday, New York/New Jersey)

Also moving up after Round 2 of the group stage are Julian Nagelsmann's side, as they remained perfect in Group E. Through two games, they've scored nine goals with an xG (expected goals) of 6.11, though they were mighty lucky to get a win against Ivory Coast as Deniz Undav again came off the bench to make an instant impact. Also, Germany's defense will face more challenges without arguably their best defender, Nico Schlotterbeck, who'll miss the rest of the tournament with an ankle injury.

play 0:57 Klinsmann: Germany 'really struggled' despite late win vs. Ivory Coast

Tougher tests await, but being in second gear is working for Germany so far. They just need to make sure that whenever they take charge of games, they don't let go.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 6

- Group C games: drew 1-1 vs. Morocco; defeated Haiti 3-0; vs. Scotland (Wednesday, Miami)

The group stage of this expanded, 48-team World Cup means that star power can sometimes be enough to lift you past lesser opponents in the early going, and the Selecao are getting plenty out of its A-listers in the early going. Vinícius Júnior (two goals, assist) and Matheus Cunha (two goals) are leading the way in attack, while the veteran presence of Casemiro, Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães are making life difficult for opponents at the other end.

Carlo Ancelotti is keeping things simple and leaning into the strength in depth where he has it, and it's paying off. Heck, things have been so drama-free that the ongoing Neymar saga -- his fitness status is being tracked with obsessive detail since he was surprisingly named to the squad -- hasn't been a distraction to things on the field. That's why you hire Ancelotti, really. The question now is, can they keep it going?

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 8

- Group F games: drew 2-2 vs. Japan; defeated Sweden 5-1; vs. Tunisia (Thursday, Kansas City)

Netherlands are arguably one of the most high-floor, low-ceiling teams in this competition, as capable of throwing games away as they are dominating and racking up goals. After letting Japan draw in Game 1, Ronald Koeman's side turned up the style dial against Sweden, giving little concern to the Alexander Isak-Viktor Gyökeres combo and simply torching them down the wings, getting the ball into dangerous spots and making the right runs to take advantage.

Cody Gakpo (two goals, one assist vs. Sweden) looks like the all-world forward he was at the 2022 World Cup, Brian Brobbey staked his claim to be the starting No. 9 with two close-range goals and some bruising hold-up play, and 34-year-old center back Virgil van Dijk is displaying little rust for a man who played every single minute of Liverpool's 38-game Premier League campaign.

If Netherlands can continue to play assertive, front-foot soccer -- not Koeman's preference given his storied career as a hard-nosed defender -- then the world is their oyster. But that's a big if.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 5

- Group K games: drew 1-1 vs. DR Congo; defeated Uzbekistan 5-0; vs. Colombia (Saturday, Miami)

play 1:10 Has Ronaldo silenced his critics after brace vs. Uzbekistan?

Look who has arrived at the World Cup! Ronaldo said as much postgame, with his clear "we are back" aimed at the cameras after his two-goal performance in Portugal's 5-0 thumping of Uzbekistan. Portugal played with direction and speed from the kickoff, catching their overawed opponents by surprise, and Ronaldo's sixth-minute finish from a low João Cancelo cross set them on their way. Rafael Leão scored his first World Cup goal, Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov added an own goal and it was pretty much a 90-minute party for Portugal in Texas.

That was the game we've been waiting for from this team that has abundant talent but still an unspoken disconnect in terms of how it all fits together on the pitch. While the common complaint is that everything still revolves around Ronaldo to such a point that it inhibits other players working their magic, he did show up in Houston on Tuesday afternoon, opening the scoring in the first 10 minutes then serving as a clever decoy from a set piece, which was thunderously converted by left back Nuno Mendes.

Ronaldo didn't get his hat trick, but a first-half brace and plenty of menace around the penalty area is just what Portugal fans have been waiting for. Better yet, his goals snapped a 10-game scoreless streak for the national team at major tournaments, with his last tally all the way back in Qatar 2022.

All in all, Roberto Martinez's side picked up their pace, which gave them a bit of a rebound among our voters. But we've seen this story before from Portugal. The moment things start to swing against them could bring out their worst tendencies and see them eliminated. However, for today, at least, they're back.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 31

- Group H games: defeated Iraq 4-1; defeated Senegal 3-2; vs. France (Friday, Boston)

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For a guy who's never played at a World Cup before, Haaland sure fits this stage like a glove, doesn't he? Two more goals against Senegal in a nervy win have him tied for second with Mbappé in the Golden Boot race at four overall. We can't wait to see what Haaland does against better defenders when Norway play France in Boston on Friday, with the winner taking first place in the group.

Time will tell if Haaland can score enough goals to offset a defense that have been generous so far this summer.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 7

- Group C games: drew 1-1 vs. Brazil; defeated Scotland 1-0; vs. Haiti (Wednesday, Atlanta)

So far, so good for the best national team out of Africa at this World Cup. They were resolute and efficient behind the ball against Brazil to open group play and followed that up with a one-goal win vs. Scotland in which they surprisingly played on the front foot to a degree we've not seen in recent years.

Morocco's depth (or lack thereof) will dictate how far they can get this summer, and a lack of dominant performances in group play have weakened their standing in the eyes of our voters. But if their top-line players with big club/tournament experience remain fit and in form, few teams will want to face them in a win-or-go-home situation.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 17

- Group H games: defeated Paraguay 4-1; defeated Australia 2-0; vs. Türkiye (Thursday, Los Angeles)

The tournament co-hosts have looked very good in their first two games, launching them into our rankings once the World Cup began after an impressive four-goal display against Paraguay, but our voters downgraded them slightly given the quality of their wins as well as the strength of the teams around them. However, they're indisputably in the mix of the best teams we've seen so far this summer.

Their form and confidence are in full flow. They're creating goals from all over the pitch with clever movement and interplay. And the best part is they've done it largely without Christian Pulisic, who has been nursing a calf injury steadily since being subbed off at halftime of their opening game.

play 0:52 Adams: USMNT have a belief they've never had at the World Cup

Against Australia in Seattle for Game 2, the U.S. kept their cool despite the Socceroos' bruising, no-nonsense play, scoring early by forcing an own goal at close range then adding a second before the break when Alex Freeman -- son of NFL legend Antonio Freeman -- beat the offside trap to head home. Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman and Weston McKennie stood firm in the face of heavy tackles and typical shenanigans, Matt Freese made saves when called upon and the hype train in now rolling back to Los Angeles.

Whatever manager Mauricio Pochettino does after this World Cup -- stay with the U.S. or take a lucrative club job back in Europe -- this team is purely, authentically living in the moment, taking what's in front of it and taking care of business. It's the perfect mindset for a team that knows its limitations and how to overcome them.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 18

- Group F games: drew 2-2 vs. Netherlands; defeated Tunisia 4-0; vs. Sweden (Thursday, Dallas)

Japan continue to be an enigma following their comeback draw with Netherlands and hammered Tunisia 4-0 in the World Cup's 1,000th game. You wouldn't know they're without three injured stars -- Wataru Endo, Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino didn't recover in time to make the squad -- but the Samurai Blue, more than most in this tournament, are greater than the proverbial sum of their parts.

Ayase Ueda grabbed two goals and an assist while dumping Tunisia out of the competition; Kaishu Sano covered virtually the entire pitch as the defensive midfielder; Kou Itakura dictated play from defense; and Keito Nakamura was a relentless presence on the left flank. We'll get a truer sense of their progress following a date with Sweden's bruising strike duo of Isak and Gyökeres, but Japan have incredible self-belief -- and they'll need it if their questionable depth begins to get tested.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 14

- Group H games: defeated South Africa 2-0; defeated South Korea 1-0; vs. Czechia (Wednesday, Mexico City)

The second World Cup co-host to feature in our Power Rankings, El Tri are so far doing just enough to get results and get them into the round of 32 where, one expects, anything is possible. They were fortunate to beat South Korea in the end, seizing on a surprising goalkeeping error for the game's only goal, and it's tough to see Mexico making a deep run unless a misshapen attack starts to consistently generate scoring chances.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 13

- Group K games: defeated Uzbekistan 3-1; defeated DR Congo 1-0; vs. Portugal (Saturday, Miami)

Los Cafeteros are top of their group following a labored win over DR Congo thanks to a deflected goal in the 78th minute, but our voters aren't convinced given their struggles around goal. Winger Luis Díaz, red-hot for Bayern Munich last season, has one goal on seven total shots, while midfielder James Rodríguez is yet to reprise the form that made him a household name at previous World Cups.

Right now, winning is everything and they have a place in the round of 32 already locked in, but we'll have a much truer sense of their credentials after they take on Ronaldo & Co. in Miami this weekend.

- Official FIFA Rank (June 11): 31

- Group E games: defeated Ecuador 1-0; lost 2-1 to Germany; vs. Curacao (Thursday, Philadelphia)

A new entry! For the first time since we began ranking in March, the Elephants are inside the top 15, and it's unique for the fact that they are the only team in our listing that have lost a game so far. However, our voters don't put much stock in the Germany defeat because of how it came about -- super-sub scoring deep in injury time -- and still think they are going to make a tough out for anyone once we hit the knockouts ... if they make it. They do still need a positive result in their final group game to make it certain.

DROPPING OUT: Belgium

Our voting panel included Rob Dawson, Cesar Hernandez, Tom Hamilton, Lizzy Becherano, Bill Connelly, Gabriel Tan, Joey Lynch, Alex Kirkland, Damian Didonato, Beth Lindop, Sam Borden, Mark Ogden, James Olley, James Tyler, Jeff Carlisle, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, Ryan O'Hanlon, Ed Dove.