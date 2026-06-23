Premier League preseason friendlies 2026-27: Fixtures, UK kick-off times and summer tour schedule

Leading English clubs have confirmed their preseason schedules ahead of the new campaign, with the 2026-27 Premier League season kicking off on Aug. 21.
Here are the fixtures for all 20 teams ahead of their return to action.
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Premier League preseason friendlies
Aug. 5: Arsenal vs. Real Betis, Dublin, 7.30 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 16: Community Shield -- Arsenal vs. Man City, Cardiff, 3 p.m. (BST)
July 21: Walsall vs. Aston Villa, 7.30 p.m. (BST)
July 25: Aston Villa vs. Real Sociedad, Walsall, 3 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 7: Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich, Hong Kong, 1 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 15: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Aston Villa, 2.30 p.m. (BST)
No fixtures announced
Aug. 8: Stade Rennais vs. Brentford, 5 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 15: Brentford vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (time tbc)
No fixtures announced
July 28: Chelsea vs. Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney, 10.45 a.m. (BST)
Aug.1: Chelsea vs. Tottenham, Sydney, 10.45 a.m. (BST)
Aug. 5: Chelsea vs. Juventus, Hong Kong, 12.30 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 8: Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Jakarta, 1 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 11: Chelsea vs. Johor Darul Ta'zim, Johor, 1 p.m. (BST)
July 18: Northampton vs. Coventry, 2 p.m. (BST)
No fixtures announced
July 18: Dundee vs. Everton, 2 p.m. (BST)
July 25: Bolton vs. Everton, 3 p.m. (BST)
July 28: Stoke vs. Everton, 7.45 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 8: Stuttgart vs. Everton, 4 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 12: Everton vs. Newcastle, Edinburgh, 5.15 p.m. (BST)
No fixtures announced
No fixtures announced
July 29: Ipswich v Osasuna, Colchester, 7.45 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 1: Oxford vs. Ipswich, 12 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 1: Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 4 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 4: Ipswich vs. Le Havre, 7.45 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 8: Ipswich vs. Rayo Vallecano, 3 p.m. (BST)
July 25: Leeds vs. Wrexham, Tampa, 12.30 a.m. (BST)
July 30: Leeds vs. Sunderland, New Jersey, 12.30 a.m. (BST)
Aug. 2: Leeds vs. Liverpool, Chicago, 9 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 12: Leeds vs. Man Utd, Dublin, 7.30 p.m. (BST)
July 25: Liverpool vs. Sunderland, Nashville, 11 p.m. (BST)
July 29: Liverpool vs. Wrexham, New York, 12.30 a.m. (BST)
Aug. 2: Liverpool vs. Leeds, Chicago, 9pm (BST)
Aug. 9: Liverpool vs. Monaco, 2.30 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 16: Liverpool vs. Como, 6 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 1: Man City vs. Inter, Hong Kong, 12.30 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 16: Community Shield -- Arsenal vs. Man City, Cardiff, 3 p.m. (BST)
July 18: Man Utd vs. Wrexham, Helsinki, 5 p.m. (BST)
July 24: Man Utd vs. Rosenborg, Trondheim, 5 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 1: Man Utd vs. Atletico Madrid, Stockholm, 2 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 8: Man Utd vs. PSG, Gothenburg, 4 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 12: Man Utd vs. Leeds, Dublin, 7.30 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 15: Man Utd vs. AC Milan, Wroclaw (time tbc)
Aug. 12: Everton vs. Newcastle, Edinburgh 5.15 p.m. (BST)
No fixtures announced
July 18: York City vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m. (BST)
July 25: Sunderland vs. Liverpool, Nashville, 11 p.m. (BST)
July 30: Sunderland vs. Leeds, New Jersey, 12.30 a.m. (BST)
Aug. 2: Sunderland vs. Wrexham, Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 8: RC Lens vs. Sunderland (behind closed doors), 11 a.m. (BST)
Aug. 8: RC Lens vs. Sunderland, 4 p.m. (BST)
Aug. 15: Sunderland vs. Stade Rennais, 3 p.m. (BST)
July 22: Tottenham vs. MK Dons (private)
July 26: Tottenham vs. Auckland FC, Auckland, 4.30 a.m. (BST)
July 29: Tottenham vs. Sydney FC, Sydney, 10.45 a.m. (BST)
Aug. 1: Tottenham vs. Chelsea, Sydney, 10.45 a.m. (BST)
The key dates of the 2026-27 season
Aug. 21: Premier League season starts
Aug. 27: Champions League league phase draw
Sept. 8-10: Champions League league phase starts
Jan. 9: FA Cup third round
Jan. 27: Champions League league phase ends
Feb. 16: Champions League knockout phase begins
March 21: Carabao Cup final
May 22: FA Cup final
May 30: Premier League season ends
June 5: Champions League final, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid