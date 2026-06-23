          Premier League preseason friendlies 2026-27: Fixtures, UK kick-off times and summer tour schedule

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          Key fixtures in the 2026/27 Premier League season (1:12)

          • Grace Allen
          Jun 23, 2026, 04:54 PM

          Leading English clubs have confirmed their preseason schedules ahead of the new campaign, with the 2026-27 Premier League season kicking off on Aug. 21.

          Here are the fixtures for all 20 teams ahead of their return to action.

          - Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Arsenal start against Coventry, Newcastle host Liverpool
          - Premier League, EFL summer transfer window 2026: When is Deadline Day?
          - Premier League 2026 confirmed summer transfers: Confirmed ins, outs for every club

          Premier League preseason friendlies

          Arsenal

          Aug. 5: Arsenal vs. Real Betis, Dublin, 7.30 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 16: Community Shield -- Arsenal vs. Man City, Cardiff, 3 p.m. (BST)

          Aston Villa

          July 21: Walsall vs. Aston Villa, 7.30 p.m. (BST)

          July 25: Aston Villa vs. Real Sociedad, Walsall, 3 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 7: Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich, Hong Kong, 1 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 15: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Aston Villa, 2.30 p.m. (BST)

          Bournemouth

          No fixtures announced

          Brentford

          Aug. 8: Stade Rennais vs. Brentford, 5 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 15: Brentford vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (time tbc)

          Brighton

          No fixtures announced

          Chelsea

          July 28: Chelsea vs. Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney, 10.45 a.m. (BST)

          Aug.1: Chelsea vs. Tottenham, Sydney, 10.45 a.m. (BST)

          Aug. 5: Chelsea vs. Juventus, Hong Kong, 12.30 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 8: Chelsea vs. AC Milan, Jakarta, 1 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 11: Chelsea vs. Johor Darul Ta'zim, Johor, 1 p.m. (BST)

          Coventry

          July 18: Northampton vs. Coventry, 2 p.m. (BST)

          Crystal Palace

          No fixtures announced

          Everton

          July 18: Dundee vs. Everton, 2 p.m. (BST)

          July 25: Bolton vs. Everton, 3 p.m. (BST)

          July 28: Stoke vs. Everton, 7.45 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 8: Stuttgart vs. Everton, 4 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 12: Everton vs. Newcastle, Edinburgh, 5.15 p.m. (BST)

          Fulham

          No fixtures announced

          Hull City

          No fixtures announced

          Ipswich

          July 29: Ipswich v Osasuna, Colchester, 7.45 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 1: Oxford vs. Ipswich, 12 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 1: Wycombe vs. Ipswich, 4 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 4: Ipswich vs. Le Havre, 7.45 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 8: Ipswich vs. Rayo Vallecano, 3 p.m. (BST)

          Leeds United

          July 25: Leeds vs. Wrexham, Tampa, 12.30 a.m. (BST)

          July 30: Leeds vs. Sunderland, New Jersey, 12.30 a.m. (BST)

          Aug. 2: Leeds vs. Liverpool, Chicago, 9 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 12: Leeds vs. Man Utd, Dublin, 7.30 p.m. (BST)

          Liverpool

          July 25: Liverpool vs. Sunderland, Nashville, 11 p.m. (BST)

          July 29: Liverpool vs. Wrexham, New York, 12.30 a.m. (BST)

          Aug. 2: Liverpool vs. Leeds, Chicago, 9pm (BST)

          Aug. 9: Liverpool vs. Monaco, 2.30 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 16: Liverpool vs. Como, 6 p.m. (BST)

          Manchester City

          Aug. 1: Man City vs. Inter, Hong Kong, 12.30 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 16: Community Shield -- Arsenal vs. Man City, Cardiff, 3 p.m. (BST)

          Manchester United

          July 18: Man Utd vs. Wrexham, Helsinki, 5 p.m. (BST)

          July 24: Man Utd vs. Rosenborg, Trondheim, 5 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 1: Man Utd vs. Atletico Madrid, Stockholm, 2 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 8: Man Utd vs. PSG, Gothenburg, 4 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 12: Man Utd vs. Leeds, Dublin, 7.30 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 15: Man Utd vs. AC Milan, Wroclaw (time tbc)

          Newcastle United

          Aug. 12: Everton vs. Newcastle, Edinburgh 5.15 p.m. (BST)

          Nottingham Forest

          No fixtures announced

          Sunderland

          July 18: York City vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m. (BST)

          July 25: Sunderland vs. Liverpool, Nashville, 11 p.m. (BST)

          July 30: Sunderland vs. Leeds, New Jersey, 12.30 a.m. (BST)

          Aug. 2: Sunderland vs. Wrexham, Philadelphia, 6 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 8: RC Lens vs. Sunderland (behind closed doors), 11 a.m. (BST)

          Aug. 8: RC Lens vs. Sunderland, 4 p.m. (BST)

          Aug. 15: Sunderland vs. Stade Rennais, 3 p.m. (BST)

          Tottenham Hotspur

          July 22: Tottenham vs. MK Dons (private)

          July 26: Tottenham vs. Auckland FC, Auckland, 4.30 a.m. (BST)

          July 29: Tottenham vs. Sydney FC, Sydney, 10.45 a.m. (BST)

          Aug. 1: Tottenham vs. Chelsea, Sydney, 10.45 a.m. (BST)

          The key dates of the 2026-27 season

          Aug. 21: Premier League season starts

          Aug. 27: Champions League league phase draw

          Sept. 8-10: Champions League league phase starts

          Jan. 9: FA Cup third round

          Jan. 27: Champions League league phase ends

          Feb. 16: Champions League knockout phase begins

          March 21: Carabao Cup final

          May 22: FA Cup final

          May 30: Premier League season ends

          June 5: Champions League final, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid