Donald Trump to present World Cup trophy at final, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino confirms

Can the USMNT go all the way in the World Cup? (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump will present the trophy to the winners of the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed.

In a break from recent FIFA protocol, the trophy will be jointly presented to the captain of the winning team by Trump and Infantino.

At Qatar 2022 and Russia 2018, the two previous World Cups staged under Infantino's leadership, the FIFA president presented the trophy.

"We will be together with the president [Trump] enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino told "Fox & Friends."

"We are together all the time."

U.S. President Donald Trump will present the trophy at the World Cup final. Annabelle Gordon/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The decision to co-present the trophy follows the controversy surrounding the presentation of the FIFA Club World Cup to Chelsea after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey last summer.

Trump was allowed to present the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, but his failure to leave the stage led to him taking part in the team celebrations alongside bemused players.

- Haaland is on a collision course with Mbappé, and the World Cup is better for it

- Fashion police: How FIFA works to prevent World Cup kit clashes

- How European teams are trying to beat the World Cup heat

Although recent World Cups have been handed to the victors by Infantino and his predecessor as FIFA president, Sepp Blatter, heads of state have previously presented the World Cup trophy.

King Juan Carlos of Spain handed the World Cup to Italy captain Dino Zoff in 1982, and England captain Bobby Moore was given the trophy by Queen Elizabeth II following the Three Lions' success in 1966.