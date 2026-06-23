England vs. Ghana LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Djed Spence, Marc Guéhi start for Three Lions

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With optimism growing among England supporters, Thomas Tuchel's team look to follow up their thrilling win over Croatia with a repeat victory over Ghana in Boston, and you can follow it live on ESPN.

A win over Ghana in Group L would secure England's spot in the knockout rounds with a game to spare, while Harry Kane is aiming to become the country's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

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England were often criticised for being too cautious under former head coach Gareth Southgate, but last Wednesday's World Cup opener against Croatia in Dallas, Texas, was anything but.

A first-half brace from Kane was cancelled out by Croatia before the halftime, before goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford secured the three points for Tuchel's side.

The opening minutes of the second half were as dominant a spell produced by a team at the World Cup so far and underlined England's World Cup credentials. And the fact Kane got off the mark in the first game also bodes well for the rest of the tournament.

Ghana, meanwhile, also tasted victory in their first game, with Caleb Yirenkyi's 95th-minute goal clinching all three points against Panama.

Carlos Queiroz's team did not win any plaudits for their display, but with the likes of Antoine Semenyo among their number, Ghana could be awkward opponents for an England team looking to keep up their tournament momentum.