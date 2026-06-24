Japan vs. Sweden at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Japan and Sweden face off in Texas hoping to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes alive, as they aim to qualify from Group F.

Hajime Moriyasu's side come into this game on the back of a historic 4-0 win over Tunisia, where they became the first Asian side to score four in a World Cup game.

Graham Potter's Sweden followed their 5-1 win over Tunisia in the opener with a 1-5 loss to Netherlands, and thus are in a straight shootout against Japan to qualify.

The two teams have only met once before, a 1-1 draw in a friendly in 2002.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Thursday June 25, 7 p.m.

UK BST: Friday June 26, 12 a.m.

India IST: Friday June 26, 4:30 a.m..

Australia AEST: Friday June 26, 9 a.m.

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA

Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador)

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Japan

Takefusa Kubo is ruled out for this game, but has returned to individual training.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1):

GK: Zion Suzuki

CB: Takehiro Tomiyasu | CB: Ko Itakura | CB: Hiroki Ito

RM: Ritsu Doan | CM: Kaishu Sano | CM: Ao Tanaka | LM: Keito Nakamura

CAM: Junya Ito | CAM: Daichi Kamada

ST: Ayase Ueda

Sweden

Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak Hector Vivas - FIFA

Predicted XI (3-5-2):

GK: Kristoffer Nordfeldt

CB: Gustaf Lagerbielke | CB: Isak Hien | CB: Victor Lindelöf

RM: Anthony Elanga | CM: Jesper Karlström | CAM: Lucas Bergvall | CM: Yasin Ayari | LM: Gabriel Gudmundsson

CF: Viktor Gyökeres | CF: Alexander Isak

Talking Points

Japan can stick to what worked against Tunisia

play 1:03 Hajime Moriyasu: Our 4-0 victory vs. Tunisia was memorable

Japan broke all sorts of records in their 4-0 win over Tunisia, but given how crisis-hit Herve Renard's side were, Moriyasu ought to temper the excitement.

Ayase Ueda turned in a perfect centre-forward's performance, and coupled with a backline that was defensively solid, there isn't much left for Moriyasu to change.

Japan will seal qualification with a draw, and while there is a temptation to go defensive, it was their front-foot football that worked against the Netherlands and Tunisia, so they ought to stick with what's worked for them in this tournament.

Potter needs to recalibrate

It's hard to predict which Sweden will turn up against Japan, as the team has put in Jekyll and Hyde performances at the World Cup so far.

They were at their fluid best against Tunisia, while being utterly abject against the Netherlands. Sweden need a win to seal qualification, and that might necessitate some personnel changes.

Anthony Elanga's cameo off the bench against the Netherlands was very impressive, and he ought to start against Japan, with Lucas Bergvall also adding to the side's creative powers as they chase goals.

Potter does tend to go a bit circumspect in crucial games, and a draw could be enough for Sweden to go through as one of the best third-placed teams, but he will be better off banking on his attackers.