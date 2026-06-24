Ecuador vs Germany at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Does Undav deserve to start for Germany after his performance vs. Ivory Coast? (2:59)

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Ecuador take on Germany with qualification to the knockout stages hanging by the thread after getting only one point in their two matches and desperately needing a win to at least finish among the best placed third-place finishers. Germany, meanwhile, have already sealed top spot in the group and will be expected to rotate. Can Ecuador make the most of that?

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Thursday June 24, 4 p.m.

UK BST: Thursday June 24, 9 p.m.

India IST: Friday June 26, 1.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Friday June 26, 6 a.m

Venue: MetLife stadium, New Jersey

Referee: Tori Penso (USA)

Predicted Lineups

Ecuador

Hernán Galindez

Alan Franco | Willian Pacho | Piero Hincapié

Jordy Alcívar

John Yeboah | Pedro Vite | Moisés Caicedo | Pervis Estupiñán

Gonzalo Plata | Enner Valencia

Germany

Alexander Nübel

Joshua Kimmich | Malick Thiaw | Antonio Rüdiger | David Raum

Angelo Stiller | Leon Goretzka

Jamie Leweling | Deniz Undav | Florian Wirtz

Deniz Undav

Nico Schlotterbeck has been ruled out of the tournament with a ligament injury sustained in the win over Ivory Coast.

Talking Points

Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

What is the qualification scenario like?

Here's how Group E stands after matchday 2:

Germany: 6 points (+7 GD) Ivory Coast: 3 points (0 GD) Ecuador: 1 point (-1 GD) Curacao: 1 point (-6 GD)

After seeing unheralded Eloy Room of Curacao pull out a World Cup record (for regulation time, at least) 15 saves against them, a blunt Ecuador side will be keen to find their shooting boots again against the already-qualified giants of the Group. Needing a win to keep qualification hopes alive, they'll have to start on the front foot again (not their biggest strength -- it's their defensive unit that got them here).

Julian Nagelsmann, meanwhile, ought to take this opportunity to rotate heavily and give everyone in the squad a chance to get up to speed. Deniz Undav, for one, could be rewarded with a starting spot for his super-sub brilliance over the past two games (especially that match-winning cameo vs Ivory Coast).