Paraguay vs Australia at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Paraguay and Australia meet in what is a straight shootout for second place in their final Group D fixture. USA have sealed top spot after beating these two teams earlier, but there's all to play for in San Francisco.

Paraguay come into the game buoyed by a remarkable win over Türkiye, one in which they played the entire second half with ten men after Miguel Almirón became the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth while speaking mid confrontation.

Australia, meanwhile, will be ruing missed chances in their defeat to the US, but will come off the confidence of their own assertive win over hapless Türkiye.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Thursday June 25, 10 p.m.

UK BST: Friday June 26, 3 a.m.

India IST: Friday June 26, 7.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Friday June 26, 12 p.m

Venue: Levi's stadium, San Francisco

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Predicted Lineups

Paraguay

Orlando Gill

Juan Cáceres | Gustavo Gómez | Omar Alderete | Júnior Alonso

Maurício | Andrés Cubas | Diego Gómez | Matías Galarza

Isidro Pitta | Julio Enciso

Miguel Almiron is suspended after his red card against Türkiye

Australia

Patrick Beach

Jacob Italiano | Alessandro Circati | Harry Souttar | Cameron Burgess | Jordan Bos

Connor Metcalfe | Aiden O'Neill | Paul Okon-Engstler | Nestory Irankunda

Mohamed Touré

Mathew Leckie is a doubt after suffering physical discomfort.

Talking Points

(Photo by Meng Yongmin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

What is the qualification scenario like?

Here's how Group D stands after matchday 2:

USA: 6 points (+5 GD) Australia: 3 points (+2 GD) Paraguay: 3 points (-2 GD) Türkiye: 0 point (-3 GD)

Nestory Irankunda didn't start vs USA but transformed the Australia side after coming on in the second half -- and it's more than likely he'll have a go from the start in what's a tantalisingly poised match against Paraguay.

Paraguay, meanwhile, will need to find a way to make up for the creative drive of the suspended Miguel Almiron but they are a side built on a solid defence that will take some breaking down.

A draw might just be enough for both teams, with 4 points likely to place you amongst the eight best third-placed teams across groups, but it's a risk neither side will be willing to take. That makes this a must-watch game.