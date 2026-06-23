Djed Spence, Marc Guéhi start for England vs. Ghana, Bukayo Saka on bench again

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Djed Spence and Marc Guéhi have been drafted into England's starting lineup for Tuesday's match with Ghana, with Thomas Tuchel making two changes to the side that beat Croatia in last week's World Cup opener.

Tottenham's Spence, whose inclusion in the 26-man squad raised eyebrows in May, comes in at left-back for Nico O'Reilly, whose Manchester City teammate Guéhi is in at centre-back for John Stones.

Noni Madueke keeps his place on the right wing with Bukayo Saka still rested on the bench, while Anthony Gordon lines up on the left despite Marcus Rashford's goal after coming on in the 4-2 win against Croatia.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane remain major goal threats for Tuchel's side, who are looking to take control of Group L. Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in their opener.

Djed Spence came off the bench in England's opener against Croatia. Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kane leads the lineup desperate to add to the two goals he scored last week, having seen Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland run away in the race for the Golden Boot.

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey starts for Ghana after missing last Wednesday's game with Panama in Toronto due to being denied entry to Canada, having been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in London between 2020 and 2022.

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Partey told officials in the host country that he had never been arrested or charged with a crime. He denies all charges and will attempt to clear his name at a trial next summer.

Antoine Semenyo headlines the Ghana side, with veteran Leicester striker Jordan Ayew captaining the team.