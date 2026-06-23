England 0-0 Ghana: Harry Kane misses late chance as Thomas Tuchel's side left frustrated in World Cup clash

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England were frustrated by a stubborn Ghana defence as they drew 0-0 in their second match of the 2026 World Cup.

After a 4-2 win over Croatia in the opening match, there was confidence that England would be able to book their place into the knockout stages with a game to spare.

But Ghana defended in a deep block and England, despite having as much as 78% of possession throughout the whole match, did not have a shot on target until the second half and drew the second match for the fourth successive major tournament.

Nico O'Reilly hit the crossbar with a header in the final five minutes and the normally clinical Harry Kane blew his lines on the rebound when blazing over the bar in England's two best chances.

England do still remain top of the group on four points, with Croatia and Panama to play later this evening and both on zero points after one game.

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England lack fast start

Harry Kane cut a frustrated figure as England failed to play with the same intensity as against Croatia. Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Six days ago, when England finally got their World Cup campaign under way against tournament nemesis Croatia, Thomas Tuchel's men started fast and were a goal up just 12 minutes in.

Fast forward to the Three Lions' second match, and England could not muster the same speedy start against a side ranked 60 places below them.

They had all the possession and large chunks of territory too, with notable efforts to get the ball wide, in particular to Noni Madueke, who was a clear target throughout the first half.

It was the Arsenal winger who was involved in England's biggest chance of the half, finding former club teammate Reece James in space in the box and the right back played in a dangerous pass which was well cleared.

But beyond that, it was far more static than against Croatia, partly down to Ghana's excellent defensive resoluteness and low block, but it did also bring back memories of old from an England perspective.

Despite all of that possession, England managed just 14 touches in Ghana's box and not a single shot on target.

There was also a clear lack of incisive passing and as a result England's chance creation was far lower than it was a week ago.

Fans both in the United States and back home will hope this was merely a blip, but after all the praise of last week, this was very much England brought back down to earth, at least initially.

Team Lineups

England: (4-2-3-1) Pickford; Spence (O'Reilly 66), Guehi, Konsa, James; Rice, Anderson (Eze 74); Gordon (Saka 66), Bellingham (Rogers 74), Madueke (Rashford 84); Kane

Unused substitutes: Trafford, D Henderson, Stones, Quansah, Burn, Chalobah, J Henderson, Mainoo, Toney, Watkins

Ghana: (4-5-1) Asare; Mensah, Opoku, Adjetey, Senaya (Oppong 87); Partey; Semenyo, Sibo, Yirenkyi, Williams (Fatawu 66); Ayew (Adu 66) (Baba 95)

Unused substitutes: Zigi, Anang, Luckassen, Seidu, Mumin, Baah, Owusu, Thomas-Asante, Boakye, Sulemana, Nuamah