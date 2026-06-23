Panama vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Luka Modrić and co. look for first win

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Croatia take on Panama in what both would see as a must-win match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and you can follow the action live right here on ESPN.

In the early Group L game, England were held by a stubborn Ghana, and now both those sides are on four points.

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Luka Modrić remains the heartbeat of this Croatia side that is slowly starting to bed in talented youngsters across the team, but he looked off the pace in the opener against England. Zlatko Dalic will be hoping that's just starting trouble for the now 40-year-old midfield maestro, and he can get back to his best against Panama.

What will give Dalic hope is that youngsters Martin Baturina and Petar Sucic looked sharp in attack behind surprise starter Petar Musa. Expect that attack to be supplemented by the likes of Andrej Kramaric or Igor Matanovic as Croatia look to attack from the off and get back into contention in Group L.

Croatia's weaknesses in defending set-pieces were ruthlessly exposed by England, but Panama ought to provide a different kind of threat. Heavily wing dependent, they attack down the flanks and commit numbers into the box, and it will be a test of the stamina in the ageing legs in that Croatian midfield.

Whether they can do it remains to be seen, but their endevaour should make this a fascinating spectacle.