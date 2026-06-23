Ronaldo: World Cup clash with Messi would be 'awesome'

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HOUSTON -- Cristiano Ronaldo said facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in a World Cup knockout-stage showdown "would be awesome" after scoring twice in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 41 -- who had struggled in Portugal's opening draw with Congo DR in Group K -- scored with just six minutes played in Houston, and added a second before halftime, either side of a Nuno Mendes free kick.

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An own goal from Abduvohid Nematov and a late fifth from Rafael Leão completed Portugal's win, which left them top of the group ahead of Colombia's game with Congo DR later.

Ronaldo's brace saw him become the first player to score in six men's World Cups, and put Portugal on track to qualify for the knockout stage, where they could end up on the same side of the draw as Messi's Argentina.

Ronaldo and Messi have never faced off in a major tournament throughout their record-setting careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could face off in the World Cup knockout rounds. Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I don't know how to answer that," Ronaldo said, speaking to journalists after the game, when asked about facing long-term rival Messi. "But, well, it would be awesome.

"The most important thing was today, winning to advance, and being ready for what's next ... The main goal was to advance from the group stage, and we did it."

The Portugal team faced criticism from the country's media after the draw with Congo DR, as Ronaldo's place in the starting 11 was questioned.

"It was a very tough and difficult week, with public opinion being very harsh on all the players, especially on me and the coach [Roberto Martinez]," Ronaldo said. "But I don't mind. I've been in this profession for 23 years now, and whenever things go well, 'Cristiano is doing great,' but when they go badly, 'Cristiano is retired, he's too old.' It will always be like that. But we responded well today."

Ronaldo shut down another question on Messi, with whom he has been compared throughout his career.

"Next question," he snapped, when asked about Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, who are leading the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.

"The most important thing is the team, being united with them," Ronaldo said. "We can't control the rest that comes from outside. We know that when we don't win, we get attacked, especially me."

Portugal will face Colombia in their final group game in Miami Gardens on Saturday, where they will look to match Messi and Argentina by clinching top spot in their group.