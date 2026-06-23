South Korea see Group A finale in Mexico as 'home' game

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MONTERREY, Mexico -- Approximately 7,120 miles separate the Mexican city of Monterrey and the South Korean capital of Seoul.

There is only one commercially available direct flight from Monterrey to Incheon International Airport, taking almost 15 hours. Everything else involves a transit of some sort.

And yet, thousands of miles away, South Korea have not only been feeling the love in Mexico at the FIFA World Cup, it could even be said that they are enjoying a "home" advantage.

The love affair between Mexicans and the visiting South Koreans which began in Guadalajara -- where the Taegeuk Warriors played their opening two matches -- has now migrated to the state of Nuevo León.

And, just like was the case on the opening day of the tournament -- when the supposedly-netural Mexican supporters in attendance ended up fervently cheering for South Korea in their 2-1 victory over Czechia -- it looks destined to again be the case at Estadio Monterrey on Wednesday, where Hong Myung-Bo's charges need to avoid defeat against South Africa to guarantee their place in the round of 32.

"The relationship between Korea and Mexico is very good," South Korea coach Hong acknowledged in Tuesday's prematch news conference. "We know about that.

"When we played against Czechia, it was not only Korean fans, but also Mexican fans who cheered for Korea. We feel very grateful for the cheering from the Mexican fans.

"We know that there are many Korean companies here and Koreans living in the city.

"We may feel this is like a home ground tomorrow. That is a very big gift to our players so we'll have to use that well for the game."

Of course, there was one game where -- despite all the mutual affection -- it was impossible for South Korea to be afforded that extra local support: their most-recent outing against Mexico themselves.

The 1-0 win for Mexico saw the tournament co-hosts secure top spot. South Korea can guarantee second place with anything other than a defeat on Wednesday, given they have a superior head-to-head record with Czechia in the event both finish level on four points.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo can help clinch his team's spot in the knockouts of the World Cup on Wednesday. Getty Images

Still, Hong acknowledges the risk in being content to play for a draw and instead will instruct his players to go for the victory.

"We can think of the different possibilities but I don't think we've been in such a situation where even a draw could get us to the next stage," he added.

"The overall situation isn't too bad for us. However, I don't think it will be beneficial to rest on our laurels and be complacent. It's a difficult match against a strong opposition tomorrow.

"I don't think we can be satisfied for the draw. It'll be risky. That's why we're going to think about winning the game."

Should the South Koreans beat South Africa, it would see them record two group-stage wins at the World Cup for the first time since they famously reached the semifinals in 2002.

For Hong, redemption is also on the cards given his first spell at the helm was an ill-fated 2014 campaign where South Korea failed to win a single game -- the only time it has happened in the past 28 years.

Nonetheless, Hong said he is not motivated by personal quest, stating: "I'm now leading the team at the 2026 World Cup. I'm here in Mexico. I'm making a new challenge with a new team right now.

"About the past, I don't consider it important. Even if I succeed this time, I'm not sure whether I can gain back my reputation. So it's not important to me.

"What is important is that I must do my best. We don't know how the result will be, but I have to be responsible for it."

Should South Korea indeed finish second in Group A, they will face the runners-up of Group B in Los Angeles on June 28 -- which would be the first game of the round of 32.

If they finish third but still qualify, they will either meet the winners of Group C or E -- with the latter already guaranteed to be Germany.