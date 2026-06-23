In a World Cup on home soil, El Tri is making Mexico proud

Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- Clips of Mexico players, paired with Juan Gabriel's trumpet portion of the country's iconic song "Asi Fue," began to gain traction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Translated from Spanish, many captions read, "I know that we won't [win it] but what if we do?" and so began a movement that would help propel El Tri through the group stage.

Players added to the hype. Forward Santiago Gimenez tweeted "y si si?" ("and if yes?") just hours before the tournament's opening ceremony.

The support that had been so abundant online manifested inside stadiums and on streets across Mexico before congregating outside the national team's hotel in Guadalajara. Thousands gathered, waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of their national heroes, and hoping to simply with the team good luck.

"Mothers, grandmothers, kids, babies, the mariachis, it's indescribable," Mexico manager Javier Aguirre said of the reception.

Twenty-six players from different corners of the world stood in front of a small portion of the 134-million-person population they vowed to represent when wearing the green jersey. Chants of "¡Sí se puede, sí se puede, sí se puede!" ("Yes we can!") echoed throughout the streets, generating excitement within a fan base in desperate need of hope.

Recent editions of the World Cup have left Mexican fans heartbroken. There was the infamous "No Era Penal" ("It wasn't a penalty") elimination in 2014. Only a South Korea upset of Germany in the group-stage finale got them to the round of 16 in 2018. Then underwhelming performances yielded a group-stage elimination in 2022. Supporters have been pleading for Mexico to reach the "quinto partido" (fifth game) tournament after tournament since 1986, but to no avail.

"The group is very illusioned; you can feel the motivation of playing at home," said César Huerta. "That brings a wonderful responsibility -- to step onto the field, enjoy the moment, do what we do in the best way possible, and ensure the fans feel well represented."

Beyond the songs and the desire to make history, a roster defined by its diversity has found a way to unite and embody the spirit of Mexico.

This is the first time Mexico features five players born outside the country, with dual-nationals Gimenez (Argentina), Obed Vargas (United States), Brian Gutiérrez (U.S.), Julián Quiñones (Colombia) and Álvaro Fidalgo (Spain) all choosing to represent El Tri despite having multiple options. Rather than their birthplaces serving as a reminder of that they are different from so many of their fans, this quintet has found a way to represent Mexicans around the world.

In the case of Gutierrez, a Chicago native born to Mexican parents, he proudly represents the estimated 37.2 million Hispanics of Mexican origin living in the United States, according to Pew research.

"The kids in Chicago like me, the Mexican-Americans, they really look up to me and I'm really thankful by trying to be the best role model," Gutierrez said in 2024. " I try to make my city and my family proud, that's the most important thing for me. It's an honor to represent this community."

Whether they were born in Chicago or Chiapas, these players have grown close.

Playing in Mexico City and Guadalajara in the group stage, Mexico are playing with the support of the entire country behind them. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"Beyond us integrating them, they've integrated themselves," midfielder Mateo Chávez said. "I think they've experienced Mexican culture for a long time, and they're just like one of us. They're part of us. And there's a lot of respect, too."

The Mexican Football Federation opted for a unique form of preparation for the 2026 World Cup, opting to gather players before the Liga MX season had even concluded. Weeks before the World Cup began, those domestic-based players abandoned their colleagues and any hopes of a Liguilla title. Those based abroad eventually joined the rest of the squad, and that time together allowed players to bond, forming friendships beyond the field that helped develop a familial atmosphere inside camp. Slowly, 26 players, born in five different nations playing in 11 different countries around the world, came together under the umbrella of the Mexican national team.

"They alone have labeled themselves a family," Aguirre said. "I'm glad they do that; it makes my job easier. 'We are a family' isn't an easy thing to say."

And their connection shows.

"We all share the same enthusiasm, all 26 of us, [Aguirre] has managed the team in a unique way, and it shows both on and off the field," defender Jorge Sancez said after the victory over South Korea. "We're a family, and well, we need to maintain that unity, that desire to keep going."

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That unity is a stark contrast from the 2022 World Cup.

Mexico boasted one of the largest fan bases in Qatar, with some reports estimating between 60,000 and 70,000 traveling supporters, but there's nothing like playing a World Cup on home soil.

"We shielded the players from everything," former head coach Gerardo Martino said at the time. "There are other national teams who do things differently. They're used to more contact. For us, it was important to isolate ourselves and not contaminate the camp with what was happening on the outside."

What was happening on the outside was a wave of criticism. "Mexican national team reaches bottom" and "historic failure" read some of the headlines back home. That negativity bled into the supporters, helping to create a gap between the players and the country they were meant to represent.

"From my point of view, a somewhat heavy, pessimistic atmosphere was created regarding what was happening with the national team," Héctor Herrera said in 2023. "It turned out to be what we were in Qatar: many injuries, absences, a somewhat heavy atmosphere that didn't generate confidence within the group, among the fans, or throughout Mexico."

What transpired four years ago now seems like a distant memory.

That victory against South Africa inspired thousands of fans to follow tradition by celebrating at the Angel de La Independencia in Mexico City, but it was the triumph against South Korea that uninhibited the country. As fans fled to local monuments, more and more bought into "y si si?"

It's no easy feat for 26 individuals to come together and accurately represent a population of millions, but at this World Cup, Mexico have finally found a way.