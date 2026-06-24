FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Ronaldo breaks Messi's WC record; England's unlucky 13; Modric fourth all-time with 200

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The FIFA World Cup saw another record-breaking day as this time Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and made it his own. His brace saw Portugal hammer Uzbekistan 5-0 as they got their first win of this edition under their belt.

England then played out a goalless draw against Ghana, with Thomas Tuchel's side picking up some unwanted records along the way.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 23:

Portugal 5 - 0 Uzbekistan

1

The big one for the day: Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score at 6 different World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026).

In case you were wondering Lionel Messi has also played at six World Cups (only other man to do so), but he failed to score for the Diego Maradona coached Argentina side in the 2010 edition.

1

Ronaldo also became the oldest player with a multi-goal game at the World Cup (41y, 138d). This breaks the record set by Lionel Messi this tournament

2

Ronaldo is the second oldest player to score at the World Cup after Cameroon's Roger Milla (42y, 39d in 1994)

2

Nuno Mendes is the second Portuguese player to score a direct free kick at the World Cup after... Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain in 2018

3

There are three players who hold the unique distinction of being both the youngest and oldest scorer for their country at the men's FIFA World Cup: Michael Laudrup (Denmark) Lionel Messi (Argentina) and now Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

24

Against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo played his 24th World Cup match for Portugal. Only Lionel Messi (28) and Lothar Matthäus (25) have made more World Cup appearances

49

Uzbekistan is the 49th nation Ronaldo has scored against. He's now hit an incredible 145 goals in 230 appearances.

10

Ronaldo went past Eusebio (9) as Portugal's top-scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

22y 183d

The gap of 22 years and 183 days between Uzbekistan's Bekhruz Karimov (18y 320d) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (41y 138d), became the biggest gap between two starting players in a match in FIFA World Cup history

England 0 - 0 Ghana

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

12

England saw their 12-game competitive winning streak come to an end - the first time they failed to win a competitive match since Oct. 2024 vs Greece.

2

Ghana avoided defeat in their opening two games at a FIFA World Cup for the second time since 2010 - when they reached the Quarterfinals.

79%

England had 79% possession against Ghana, the highest by any team that failed to score in a match in the last 60 years at the FIFA World Cup.

2

Ghana's 2 shots are the joint-lowest of any team in a game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the fewest England conceded in a game in the last 60 years at the FIFA World Cup.

13

This was England's thirteenth scoreless draw at the FIFA World Cup, no other team has more than 9 in history (Brazil).

9

England extended their unbeaten streak vs African teams at the FIFA World Cup to 9 games.

50

Jude Bellingham made his 50th appearance for England; at 22 years and 359 day, he became the youngest Englishmen to reach this milestone for the national team.

93 and 430

England completed 93% of their passes - their joint-most in a World Cup match (since 1966), and also completed 430 passes in their opponents half - their most in a World Cup match (since 1966).

125

Marc Guéhi completed 125 passes today - the most by an England player on record (since 1966) in a FIFA World Cup game.

Panama - Croatia

Getty

200

Luka Modric made his 200th appearance for Croatia - becoming the fourth man to do so in international football, after Cristiano Ronaldo (230), Bader Ahmed Al-Mutawa (202) and Lionel Messi (201).

10

Players 40 years old or older have made 10 appearances at this year's FIFA World Cup, more games than in any other prior edition.

More to follow...

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)