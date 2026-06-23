England's World Cup momentum stalled by Ghana after Kane miss

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Harry Kane missed a golden late chance as England's World Cup campaign was brought back to Earth with a goalless draw against Ghana at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

England had only enhanced their credentials as one of the pre-tournament favorites in an opening 4-2 win over Croatia. But they couldn't find a way past a Ghana side ranked 65th by FIFA -- the lowest-ranked team that England have faced at a major international tournament over the past 30 years.

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Thomas Tuchel's side would have secured their place in the knockout stage with a win, and that looked to be on the cards when the ball fell invitingly to Kane after Nico O'Reilly's header came back off the crossbar in the 86th minute.

Instead, England's record goal scorer, who scored twice against Croatia, uncharacteristically blasted the ball high over the crossbar before holding his head in his hands.

Harry Kane reacts after missing a late chance in England's draw with Ghana. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

England, who have not lost to an African country at the World Cup in nine meetings, outshot Ghana 19-1 and dominated with 79% possession -- the highest by any team that failed to score in a match in the past 60 years at the World Cup.

"You go through games like that," Kane told the BBC. "I was waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way and it was a game as a striker where you are just waiting for the ball to bounce. It did and I just couldn't quite get over the ball.

"Yeah, I'd back myself to score that more often than not, but it is what it is and I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in, so I have to accept it."

Ghana celebrated at the final whistle after a result that left them with four points from two games and in a strong position to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since they made the quarterfinals in 2010.

England, who are similarly well-placed to progress to the round of 32, will face Panama in their final group game Saturday, while Ghana will face Croatia at the same time.

Ghana's best chance came in the 78th minute when Abdul Fatawu outfought England midfielder Eberechi Eze for the ball and raced down the sideline. He fed the ball to Prince Adu, but Adu was challenged from behind by Ezri Konsa before he could get off a shot. Adu wanted a foul but didn't get it.

In the first half, England had 60% of the possession but only five attempts on goal, with Kane missing inside the box just before the end of the half.

Ghana picked up the pace in the second half, getting a chance in the 50th minute when Marvin Senaya got a touch in the box but couldn't get much behind a header as it was blocked by the England defense.

"Look, we wanted the win but we take the point and we're still in a great position in the group," Kane added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.