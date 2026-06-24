Colombia 1 - 0 Congo DR: Muñoz goal sends Colombia into knockouts

Open Extended Reactions

Colombia defeated Congo DR by a 1-0 scoreline to rise to the top of Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and you can relive all the action, as it happened here.

Despite a superlative performance from Congo custodian Lionel Mpasi, who made eight saves in the match, Colombia managed to eke out the victory after a goal from Daniel Muñoz in the 76th minute.

The result took Colombia to six points, as they sealed qualification to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Congo remain third with one point from their two games, and they can still qualify should they beat Uzbekistan in their final game.

- 2026 World Cup: How teams can advance to the knockout rounds

- Yoane Wissa promised to look Portugal, Ronaldo in the eyes, and DRC delivered