USMNT's Tyler Adams wants to play despite suspension risk

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IRVINE, Calif. - Tyler Adams understands the logic. He gets it. But even knowing that earning a yellow card in Thursday's match against Türkiye would see him suspended for the knockout round match the United States has already clinched, he still isn't convinced that sitting out is the right decision.

"I want to be on the field," he told ESPN during a sit-down interview following U.S. training on Wednesday. "I think you go through all the scenarios in your head ... But this is football at the end of the day.

"I don't take any game for granted, especially in a World Cup. You don't know when you're going to have the opportunity to be back. So, I hope I'm on the field. I hope I can avoid getting a yellow card."

Adams added that, despite his role on the team as a defensive midfielder who often must play aggressively to bottle up the opponent's attack, he believes it wouldn't be difficult to avoid being cautioned for a second time during this group stage.

"You have to be smart in these scenarios and be able to manage the situations," Adams said. "I did it last game [against Australia] and I think I can do it again."

Adams isn't the only player on a yellow card, with teammates Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson all at risk of missing the knockout round game were they to pick up a second yellow against Türkiye.

While he's self-limiting his social media consumption during the tournament, Adams said he's certainly aware of how the U.S. run over these past few weeks has captivated much of the country. He's even prouder of the notion that many in the soccer world are now talking about the U.S. as a legitimate contender to advance deep into the tournament bracket.

"I think every American believes that we're the best at everything -- that's just the reality of America and that's exactly what we want to be in the soccer world," Adams said. "It's going to take a lot of work and obviously take a lot of good performances in order to do that, but we have a belief amongst the team, and I think we're starting to show the rest of the world that they can believe as well."

With a core of players who participated at the last World Cup in Qatar combining with important newcomers like striker Folarin Balogun, Adams believes the U.S. is poised to make history.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs over the past four years, a learning experience at the 2022 World Cup," he said. "But that prepared us now to be in this moment and go through more moments like this."

Whatever the result against Türkiye in Inglewood, California, on Thursday, the U.S. will play its round of 32 game in Santa Clara on July 1 with the opponent yet to be determined.