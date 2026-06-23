Alan Shearer: England's goalless World Cup draw with Ghana draw a 'reality check'

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Former England striker Alan Shearer described the Three Lions' goalless draw with Ghana at the World Cup as a "reality check".

Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a frustrating stalemate in Boston in their second Group L outing on Tuesday night.

Reflecting on the performance, Shearer said on the BBC it was "not a disaster, but it is absolutely a reality check".

Having beaten Croatia comfortably in their opening game, England remain in a strong position.

England were held by Ghana in a goalless draw, having started their campaign with a win against Croatia. Getty

They face Panama in their final group match on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney, scorer of 53 goals for England, said the side were not inventive enough against a Ghana team determined to defend deep.

Rooney said: "I think you are always hoping for the energy of that performance we had against Croatia but these games are so difficult when teams sit back and you have most of the possession.

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"You have to break them down, find the space. For me the key was getting crosses into the box -- that's where the chances came from.

"They didn't get enough crosses in but that is a typical [Ghana coach] Carlos Queiroz performance.

"Ghana were excellent, disciplined, [showed] concentration [in] how they defended. You have to give them a lot of praise."