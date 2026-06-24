Jude Bellingham: 'I didn't deserve player of the match award' against Ghana

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England midfielder Jude Bellingham said that he "didn't deserve" the Player of the Match award in England's 0-0 draw with Ghana.

Thomas Tuchel's side were left frustrated by a stubborn Ghana defence, operating in a typical Carlos Quieroz low block.

It was the fourth consecutive draw for England in the second game of a major tournament, dating back to a goalless draw with Scotland in the 2020 Euros.

Bellingham, who scored England's third goal in their 4-2 win over Croatia last week, was awarded Player of the Match, something which he felt he did not deserve.

Jude Bellingham said he did not deserve the Player of the Match award in England's 0-0 draw with Ghana. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He said: "I didn't deserve it, to be honest.

"It probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well.

"Had a couple of moments, it was hard to get into the game and I'm grateful for whoever voted, but it probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well.

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"So fair play to them. Like always it is second game fever isn't it with England. Win the first one, do well, and then draw the second one. But it's okay.

"I think they played for a draw as it would have seen them go through and fair play to them, they did a great job."

England were hoping to secure safe passage to the round of 32 with a win but must now beat Panama in their final match to guarantee top spot in Group L.