Brazil coach Ancelotti says team ready for Scotland 'fighters'

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti warned his players to beware of Scotland's high-quality team of "fighters" ahead of Wednesday's crunch World Cup Group C clash in Miami.

A draw would almost certainly seal Scotland's first passage beyond the group stage of a major finals and even a defeat could be enough, depending on the outcome of results in other groups.

Standing in their way are five-time champions Brazil, coached by Ancelotti, who has won a record five Champions League titles as coach.

The Italian is taking nothing for granted on Wednesday evening and said: "It will be a difficult game. Scotland has quality, they are fighters, they are well organised.

"They have good players, [Scott] McTominay, [John] McGinn that are experienced players. Easy games at the World Cup were finished a long time ago. We are ready to play a difficult game."

Scotland have faced Brazil at the 1974, 1982, 1990 and 1998 finals when they failed to beat the South Americans, but will be backed by vociferous Tartan Army support in Florida on Wednesday night.

Scotland may also be the first outing of this World Cup for Neymar, who has not featured so far at the finals due to a calf problem. The former Barcelona and Paris-Saint Germain forward trained in full with Brazil this week for the first time since being selected to the team.

Asked about how Neymar was shaping up, Ancelotti said: "He is available, he trained very well this week, he is fit and able and ready to play. We are very happy that he is back, he is a high-quality player."

"He can play half the time or the whole 90 minutes. He is very well, he worked very, hard so he is ready.

"His attitude is very good, he is in very good spirits, he's a good player and teammate, he's very serious and we want to put him back to play as soon as possible. He brings experience and knowledge, he is doing very well."

One player who will miss out is Barcelona forward Raphinha, who sustained a hamstring injury in Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti. Ancelotti would not reveal who would start in his place, with Rayan, Endrick and Igor Thiago among the options at his disposal.

Information from PA was used in this report.