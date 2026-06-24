Paul Okon flags changes to Socceroos lineup vs. Paraguay

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ALAMEDA, California - Multiple changes to the Socceroos XI to take on Paraguay have been flagged by assistant coach Paul Okon, with one to be enforced after Mathew Leckie was ruled out through injury.

With a 2-0 win over Türkiye and a 2-0 defeat against the United States to their names so far, Australia will face Paraguay in Santa Clara this Thursday [Friday AEST], knowing that a win or a draw will be enough to secure them second-place in Group D and see them progress to a clash with Group G's second-placed finisher in the Round of 32.

Coming up against a battle-hardened South American opponent, head coach Tony Popovic's side will be looking to bounce back from a clash with the U.S. in which they were jumped on from the opening kickoff and surrendered their two-goal losing margin across the opening 45 minutes.

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And while stressing that there remained two further training sessions between his words and kick-off, Popovic's assistant told media on Tuesday that there would be some alterations to the side that takes the field against La Albirroja.

"I would be surprised if there weren't any changes," the coach said. "How many? That's still up in the air.

"We have another two sessions and an important tactical session today, and another session tomorrow.

Is the starting lineup already decided? No, not yet. But, yeah, you could expect maybe some changes."

One confirmed absence will be Leckie, with Okon saying that the winger would not be available due to the hamstring injury he suffered against the United States, with his ability to contribute throughout the remainder of the tournament to be assessed following Thursday's game.

"Mat Leckie will be out of this game," said Okon Sr. "What happens post-Paraguay will determine what happens with his rehab.

"At the moment, he's not active. It's very unfortunate. He's an experienced player. We could have continued to use him, certainly in this game. But whatever happens with Mat will depend on how far we go into this tournament."

Led by a chorus of former Socceroos, much of the conversation Down Under has centred around Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, Australia's goal-scorers against Türkiye, returning to the XI, as well as Sassuolo attacker Cristian Volpato pressing his case to start.

All three were introduced during a second stanza in which the Socceroos improved against the U.S. but both Irankunda and Volpato, in particular, carry concerns over their ability to run out 90 minutes.

Popovic stated postgame in Seattle that Irankunda was experiencing cramps after his half-time entry, and has said that Volpato, who was a late arrival into camp after his dramatic, World Cup-eve switch from Italy, needed to raise his level of conditioning to match the rest of the squad.

"I can understand people want to see all of those types of players play the maximum minutes, certainly from the start of the game," Okon said. "But every player is evaluated on how they are physically, mentally, and tactically.

"Sometimes the decisions will fall on one of those three, or all of those three [factors], and I know that for the person sitting at home in front of the TV, sometimes, or maybe often, certainly when you know the score's not in our favour, or not what that person likes, they don't understand that. I also can understand that.

"But at the end of the day, as a head coach, you need to make a decision based on those three things and also the opposition."

One thing that the coach was definitive on was that Australia would be playing for a win against Paraguay, despite a point being enough to lock up second spot in Group D for the Socceroos.

The side did face a similar scenario during qualification, when a draw away to Saudi Arabia in their final game would secure qualification, but made no doubt about it in Jeddah: securing a 2-1 win, with Metcalfe and Mitch Duke netting.

"Hand on heart, I can't remember in the coach's room [a moment] where we've even discussed that possible scenario," said Okon. "Of course, we're aware what a draw means."

He then joked, "But, yeah, I don't think we're good enough to go into a game from the first minute trying to play for draw!"