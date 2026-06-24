Congo DR statue fan of Lumumba Vea finally makes it to World Cup

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GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Congo DR's famous living statue finally made his FIFA World Cup debut on Tuesday.

Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, who gained fame during the Africa Cup of Nations for posing as a statue of Congo's assassinated independence leader Patrice Lumumba for the entirety of games, attended Congo's match against Colombia after missing their opener against Portugal because of Ebola quarantine requirements.

Lumumba Vea, as the sharply dressed supporter is known for his resemblance to the slain leader, was at his seat about an hour before the game at Estadio Akron. He wore a bright red jacket and tie, yellow shirt and blue pants. When the game began, he stood motionless on a pedestal behind the Congo DR bench with his right arm raised.

He did not want to be interviewed, but nodded and smiled when asked if he was happy to have finally made it to the World Cup.

Congo played Portugal to a 1-1 draw last week in Houston.

Congo DR fan Michel Kuka Mboladinga missed his team's first game of the World Cup, but was on hand for their second against Colombia. Getty Images

Nkuka Mboladinga also missed Congo's World Cup playoff match against Jamaica earlier this year -- when his nation secured a return to the tournament after 52 years -- because he was unable to get a visa in time. He had traveled to Kenya and then Ethiopia in a bid to get a visa for the game, which was also played in Guadalajara.

Nkuka Mboladinga became a social media sensation at the Africa Cup for posing as a statue of Lumumba on a pedestal with his right hand raised and standing still throughout games.

Lumumba was an activist who helped to end Belgium's colonial rule over Congo in 1960. He became the newly independent country's first prime minister and was seen as one of Africa's most promising leaders, but he was assassinated within a year during a struggle against a Belgian-backed secessionist movement in the mineral-rich Katanga region.

A Belgian court in March ordered a 93-year-old former diplomat to stand trial for the slaying. Etienne Davignon, who previously denied wrongdoing, is the last living among 10 Belgians suspected of involvement in the killing and has been charged with "participation in war crimes" for his role in the "unlawful detention and transfer" of Lumumba.