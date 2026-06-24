Real Madrid sign Sweden's Schröder in big-money transfer

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Sweden forward Felicia Schröder has signed with Real Madrid after a major transfer from BK Häcken, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Schröder drew interest from top clubs throughout the spring, including English power Chelsea, after a breakout season. She helped Häcken win the inaugural Women's Europa Cup title, scoring all four goals in the two-leg final.

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Häcken and Schröder's agent, Linus Gunnarsson, said that the deal is the "biggest transfer" in women's soccer history, but they declined to disclose the fee that Real Madrid paid. It is unclear whether the transfer fee set a new record.

A Häcken spokesperson told Reuters: "It's based on this price tag being higher than the previous record sum of $1.5m, a record sum that was confirmed at the time by the Orlando Pride. However, what exactly this price tag is not something we are making public."

Orlando paid $1.5 million to Tigres for Mexican playmaker Lizbeth Ovalle last August, which was a world record at the time. However, the record was broken within weeks.

Real Madrid have landed Sweden forward Felicia Schröder. Linnea Rheborg - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

London City Lionesses set a world record in September when they acquired French midfielder Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain for €1.65 million (about $1.9 million at the time). London City disputed the widespread reporting of the fee at the time, but FIFA's official documentation of 2025 transfers listed Geyoro as the most expensive transfer of the year.

FIFA's report also listed the transfer of American forward Alyssa Thompson from Angel City FC to Chelsea as the second most expensive transfer, ahead of Ovalle. Chelsea paid $1.4 million for Thompson, but ESPN previously reported that there were stipulations that could bring the final transfer number closer to $2 million in the end.

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Multiple Swedish outlets reported Real Madrid's payment for Schröder as "over" 15 million Swedish kronor, which is about $1.54 million currently.

Schröder scored for Häcken in league play last season. She scored eight goals total in the Europa Cup to finish as top scorer in the new competition, which serves as a secondary competition below the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Real Madrid finished second in Spain's Liga F in the 2025-26 season, 15 points behind champions Barcelona. Real Madrid have finished second to Barcelona for four straight seasons.

This season's second-place finish qualified Real Madrid for the preliminary stage of next season's Champions League.

Real Madrid have made it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League on three occasions. Two of Real Madrid's three eliminations at that stage have come at the hands of Barcelona, including a 12-2 aggregate drubbing over two legs this spring.