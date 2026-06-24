World Cup Daily: Messi turns 39 with midnight workout, as three groups to be decided

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All 48 teams have now played two matches each, so we are down to the final round of group-stage matches, where teams in the same group will be playing at the same time.

Wednesday sees six games in total across Groups A, B, and C to determine who will finish first or second, and who will still have a chance to qualify as one of the best third-place teams.

We start the day in Group B with Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar and Switzerland vs. co-hosts Canada. Then, it's off to Group C with Morocco vs. Haiti and Scotland vs. Brazil. And finally, we head to Group A for Czechia vs. already-qualified Mexico and South Africa vs. South Korea.

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.