World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as England held to bore draw - June 24

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The 2026 World Cup is officially two weeks old, and after England were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana and Cristiano Ronaldo announced his arrival at the World Cup, you can follow all the latest news across the day right here, with ESPN.

Thomas Tuchel's side missed out on the chance to confirm their spot in the knockout stages, with Nico O'Reilly going the closest on Wednesday when he hit the bar with a header, and Harry Kane skying the rebound.

- Scotland vs Brazil at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

- England's scoreless draw to Ghana exposes World Cup run worries

- World Cup VAR review: Why England were lucky not to concede penalty vs. Ghana

- World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as it happened - June 23