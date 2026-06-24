Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea close on Atalanta defender

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Atalanta right wing-back Marco Palestra is close to a €50 million move to Chelsea, while Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Atalanta right wing-back Marco Palestra is ready to move on. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Atalanta right wing-back Marco Palestra, who has been on loan at Cagliari this season. The Athletic reports that the 21-year-old is keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge, where there is belief that he would be a strong fit in manager Xabi Alonso's system. Palestra, who has been capped twice by Italy at senior international level, has recently been linked with Internazionale, but it looks as though the Blues have swiftly moved ahead of them, with a €50 million deal expected to be completed soon.

- Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, according to The Daily Mail. It is reported that the Red Devils are looking to reinforce their midfield amid plans to offload Manuel Ugarte, but any deal for Scott is expected to require an offer worth £60 million. The 22-year-old was a standout performer last season for the Cherries, who are keen to secure him to a new contract.

- Manchester City are looking at Chelsea right back Malo Gusto. Nicolo Schira says that City have shown interest in the 23-year-old, who could potentially reunite with former Blues head coach Enzo Maresca as he gets closer to being confirmed as Pep Guardiola's successor. Gusto arrived at Stamford Bridge for a fee of £30 million in January 2023 and is seen as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker at City.

- Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, per The Daily Mail. It is reported that the Reds have identified the 21-year-old, who directly contributed to 13 goals in 29 Ligue 1 matches last season, as a potential alternative to €120 milliom-rated RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, which could see them challenge the Magpies for another signing after they landed Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna for €40 million. Newcastle are reported to also be tracking Brighton and Brentford-linked FC Cologne winger Said El Mala as they continue to search for a replacement for Anthony Gordon following his €70 million switch to Barcelona.

- Aston Villa are keen on West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, according to The Athletic. Villa have expressed their interest in the 29-year-old, who is admired by manager Unai Emery, but though the Hammers would prefer to keep hold of him as they look to gain promotion back to the Premier League, they could be willing to discuss proposals worth £50 million. Meanwhile, Sky Sports says that Villa have informed Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain that they don't want to offload attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers this summer.

ESPN SOURCES

- Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez told ESPN he wants to leave this summer as Europe's top clubs jostle to sign him. ESPN previously reported that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are interested in Álvarez, while Real Madrid also said their €150 million bid for the Argentina international was rejected last month. Read

- Sweden forward Felicia Schröder has signed with Real Madrid after a major transfer from BK Häcken. Häcken and Schröder's agent, Linus Gunnarsson, said that the deal is the "biggest transfer" in women's history, but they declined to disclose the fee that Real Madrid paid. It is unclear whether the transfer fee set a new record. Read

play 1:18 Laurens: A Barcelona move for Julian Alvarez is 'impossible'

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid have turned their attention to Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez after deciding that there is little chance they are able to secure Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. (AS)

- AS Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer, with interest from clubs in the Premier League. (Athletic)

- Liverpool will only consider offloading winger Cody Gakpo if they receive a significant offer. He has recently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur. (Football Insider)

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- Roma want to sign forward Paulo Dybala to a new contract extension as soon as possible. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Real Madrid remain interested in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck despite him picking up an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out for two months. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Barcelona are preparing a new €150 million offer to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. (El Chiringuito)

- Arsenal have begun talks to sign 16-year-old Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga. (Athletic)

- Tottenham Hotspur are watching the situation of Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz, who has been linked with a €9 million return to Real Madrid. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a deal for striker Randal Kolo Muani. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Atalanta are looking at Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kerim Alajbegovic, who was on loan at FC Salzburg last season. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Roma have dismissed interest in full back Wesley Franca from Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Aston Villa are in talks with Flamengo regarding a deal for right back Emerson Royal. (TalkSPORT)