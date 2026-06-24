Norway vs. France at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Open Extended Reactions

It's the big fixture in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with France taking on Norway in Boston on Friday.

The stakes are low with both teams winning their opening two games and qualifying for the round of 32. They will look to top the group with a win while two main players from both teams will push to score more goals.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 3 p.m. Friday, June 26

UK BST: 8 p.m. Friday, June 26

India IST: 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27

Australia AEST: 5 a.m. Saturday, June 27

Venue: Boston Stadium

Referee: Michael Oliver

Team News

Norway - Predicted XI:

Ørjan Nyland

David Wolfe | Torbjørn Heggem | Kristoffer Ajer | Julian Ryerson

Fredrik Aursnes | Sander Berge | Martin Ødegaard

Antonio Nusa | Erling Haaland | Alexander Sørloth

France - Predicted XI:

Mike Maignan

Jules Koundé | Dayot Upamecano | William Saliba | Theo Hernández

Aurélien Tchouaméni | Adrien Rabiot

Michael Olise | Ousmane Dembélé | Désiré Doué

Kylian Mbappé

Talking Points

Mbappé vs. Haaland

That's the biggest talking point of the match with both players coming into the fixture with goals in their bag. Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have both scored four goals in two games while helping their team qualify for the round of 32.

Erling Haaland Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Haaland has already spoken about the match and rather strangely he doesn't care about the result. "Honestly I don't care too much [about the France game]," Haaland told Fox Sports. "We're through, we managed to get through, which is incredible. So, I couldn't care too much about that game now. They [France] are probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament."

While France will start favourites against Norway, Haaland will also be keen to add more goals to his tally. France will be a tougher opponent with a solid defence, but knowing Haaland, he will get chances or make it for himself to score. Similarly, no matter how the match is going, Mbappé will always be in the picture to score goals. They are among the world's elite forwards in the game and scoring goals is just second nature.

Both are behind a certain 39-year-old Lionel Messi for most goals scored in the tournament, who netted five so far. They would want to overtake the legend going into the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps will miss the match after the death of his mother. The French Football Federation (FFF) said Deschamps learned of his mother's death on Tuesday morning and that he is going back to France to attend her funeral.