Norway vs. France at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

It's the big fixture in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with France taking on Norway in Boston on Friday.
The stakes are low with both teams winning their opening two games and qualifying for the round of 32. They will look to top the group with a win while two main players from both teams will push to score more goals.
Here's everything you need to know about the match.
How to watch:
The match will be available on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date, kick-off time:
U.S. ET: 3 p.m. Friday, June 26
UK BST: 8 p.m. Friday, June 26
India IST: 12:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27
Australia AEST: 5 a.m. Saturday, June 27
Venue: Boston Stadium
Referee: Michael Oliver
Team News
Norway - Predicted XI:
Ørjan Nyland
David Wolfe | Torbjørn Heggem | Kristoffer Ajer | Julian Ryerson
Fredrik Aursnes | Sander Berge | Martin Ødegaard
Antonio Nusa | Erling Haaland | Alexander Sørloth
France - Predicted XI:
Mike Maignan
Jules Koundé | Dayot Upamecano | William Saliba | Theo Hernández
Aurélien Tchouaméni | Adrien Rabiot
Michael Olise | Ousmane Dembélé | Désiré Doué
Kylian Mbappé
Talking Points
Mbappé vs. Haaland
That's the biggest talking point of the match with both players coming into the fixture with goals in their bag. Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland have both scored four goals in two games while helping their team qualify for the round of 32.
Haaland has already spoken about the match and rather strangely he doesn't care about the result. "Honestly I don't care too much [about the France game]," Haaland told Fox Sports. "We're through, we managed to get through, which is incredible. So, I couldn't care too much about that game now. They [France] are probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament."
While France will start favourites against Norway, Haaland will also be keen to add more goals to his tally. France will be a tougher opponent with a solid defence, but knowing Haaland, he will get chances or make it for himself to score. Similarly, no matter how the match is going, Mbappé will always be in the picture to score goals. They are among the world's elite forwards in the game and scoring goals is just second nature.
Both are behind a certain 39-year-old Lionel Messi for most goals scored in the tournament, who netted five so far. They would want to overtake the legend going into the knockout stages.
Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps will miss the match after the death of his mother. The French Football Federation (FFF) said Deschamps learned of his mother's death on Tuesday morning and that he is going back to France to attend her funeral.