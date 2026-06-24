Why Real Madrid spent so much to land Sweden star Schröder

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Sweden's Felicia Schröder is one of the best young strikers in Europe already. Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Real Madrid have signed 19-year-old Sweden forward Felicia Schröder from BK Häcken, in a move that the Swedish side (and Schröder's agent, Linus Gunnarsson) said broke the world transfer record for a women's player.

In truth it's a bit more complicated, as a Häcken spokesperson told Reuters that the fee was more than the $1.5 million Orlando Pride paid to Tigres for the signing of Mexico playmaker Lizbeth Ovalle last August, yet FIFA documentation shows that London City Lionesses actually set a new world record when they acquired the signature of France midfielder Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain for around $1.9 million in September.

Whatever the actual fee -- which multiple Swedish sources have assigned as 15 million Swedish kronor (about $1.54 million) -- Madrid have paid big money for a teenager who doesn't have much experience, let alone at the top level. But her goal record is impressive.

Madrid are in desperate need of some firepower up front, as they look to compete with rivals Barcelona both in Liga F and the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) and stole a march on Chelsea and others to do a deal for a player who has scored 52 goals in 74 games since breaking through in 2023.

So can Schröder help Madrid in their quest to reach the top?

Position

Primarily a central striker, Schröder often finds and attacks space early, presses hard, and has versatility to play anywhere across the front line.

She likes to use her pace to slip in behind the opposition lines, while her movement in and around the box allows her to ghost in behind defenders and position herself perfectly for crosses, cutbacks and rebounds.

Strengths

The 19-year-old already has a phenomenal goal-scoring record and she is a fine finisher. Her stamina and excellent positioning enables her to consistently get into goal-scoring positions.

In 2025, she scored 30 times and assisted another 11 goals in the Swedish Damallsvenskan; she finished the season as the top scorer and was voted the best player in the league as well. On top of this, she scored eight goals in the inaugural UEFA Europa Cup, including a hat trick in the final against Hammarby.

In 2026, she already has seven goals to her name, and recently netted against Rosengard and Hammarby in back-to-back games.

Schröder is an explosive forward and a high-volume shot taker, with a proclivity to test the goalkeeper from any range. She has almost every finish in her repertoire, making her a threat from multiple situations, while one of her standout qualities is her ability to set up and shoot almost instantly. She doesn't overcomplicate things in the box, and is able to let a shot fly with minimal touches during a sequence, which doesn't allow the goalkeeper time to react and often catches them off guard.

Things to work on

Schröder is still developing her physique and is quite diminutive in stature, as she stands only 5-foot-4 tall, which instantly puts her at a disadvantage in ground and especially aerial duels.

She can struggle with protecting possession under pressure and holding the ball high up the field. Indeed, her back-to-goal play in its current state needs a lot of work and limits her as a central striker target.

Her high volume of shots also has an underlying element of eagerness, which can translate into frustrating shot selection at times. Schröder will pounce on every opportunity to have a crack at goal, often picking up sub-optimal options, though this trait is likely to be ironed out by playing at a higher level more consistently.

Meanwhile, her 11 assists in 2025 belies her actual chance-creation ability. She isn't a brilliant ball carrier who can beat an opponent on a whim, which limits her ability to influence play from certain situations, and is too reliant on the transition to work opportunities for her teammates.

Who else was interested?

Schröder will help Real Madrid score more goals. Linnea Rheborg - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Chelsea held early interest in Schröder, especially after Khadija "Bunny" Shaw snubbed them to sign a new contract to stay at Manchester City. But they were not alone.

Her impressive goal record saw top European clubs -- which sources told ESPN included Barcelona, OL Lyonnes, Bayern Munich and City -- make offers to sign her, while some also arrived from clubs in the NWSL.

Chelsea, who played most of the 2025-26 campaign without a main striker due to injuries, offered a fee of more than $1 million and appeared to be leading the race to sign the 19-year-old before the deal collapsed, with Madrid able to offer her more certain game time following Caroline Weir's departure.

The Blues are still in the market to sign a pacey center forward, capable of carrying an attack in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and Schröder seemed a good fit. But they will have to look elsewhere now. -- Emily Keogh

How will she fit at Madrid?

Real Madrid failed to put pressure on Barcelona for yet another season, finishing second in the Liga F and losing 12-2 on aggregate against them in the quarterfinals of the UWCL. Despite appointing Pau Quesada as manager last summer, nothing much changed, but they do seem to be ambitious this summer and have already brought in Andreia Jacinto and Elisa Senss, while saying farewell to the last remnants of their first-ever squad, with Misa, Tere Abelleira and Rocio all leaving.

Madrid's project now seems to have pivoted to gambling big on young talents. Linda Caicedo, Lotte Keukelaar, Hanna Bennison, Paula Comendador, Irune Dorado and Bella Andersson are some of the names gaining prominence in the squad under Quesada.

But with the departure of Weir to OL Lyonnes, the team are lacking goals. Weir has scored 10+ goals in the league in three of her four years at the club (she missed one season with ACL injury) and outscored the central striker option in two of those seasons. With Alba Redondo often switching between roles and Signe Bruun's unavailability due to a head injury, Madrid need options at No. 9.

Lineth Beerensteyn's arrival on a free transfer from Wolfsburg is a step in that direction, however the 29-year-old can be hit and miss in front of goal and wasn't able to reach the highs of 2024-25 season.

Schröder, with her style of play and age profile, is a perfect fit for Las Blancas. She will spearhead the attack, can feed off the creative abilities of Caicedo and Keukelaar, and will share the goal scoring burden with Beerensteyn.

The weight of her "record" fee will definitely attract some unwanted pressure, but her quality should allow her to make the leap between the leagues and with some other Swedish players (Filippa Angeldahl, Hanna Bennison, Bella Andersson) at Madrid, settling in should be easy.