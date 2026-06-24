Mexico coach Javier Aguirre not swayed by calls to start Guillermo Ochoa vs. Czechia

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Javier Aguirre will not be swayed by numerous calls from fans and even current national team players for Mexico goalkeeping great Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa to start against Czechia on Wednesday.

Ochoa, 40, made history this summer after being included in Mexico's World Cup squad for a sixth time but has yet to play in the tournament.

With Mexico having already secured a spot in the knockout rounds as Group A winners, Aguirre was asked about the appeals for Ochoa to start.

"I've always said, ever since I came back, that I wasn't going to gift anything away, that the 26 players are here on their own merits," Aguirre said.

"We lost Marcel (Ruiz), Luis Ángel (Malagón), and (Rodrigo) Huescas to injury. Those players that are in the best form come and play for the national team."

Calls are growing for Guillermo Ochoa to start against Czechia. Ulises RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images

Chivas goalkeeper Raúl Rangel started in Mexico's wins against South Africa and South Korea.

If Ochoa were to play against Czechia, it would mark the fourth time he has played at a World Cup.

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"Even Memo (Ochoa) is getting tired of being asked questions," Aguirre said.

Aguirre, meanwhile, revealed that Ochoa, who announced he will retire from football after the World Cup, suffered a scare in training but is available.

"He slipped," he said. "I thought it was his knee, maybe a little bit his hip. He kept training. For his age, he's doing very well; I saw it more as a scare.

"He looks good to me ... Just like (Mexico goalkeepers) Carlos Acevedo and Rangel."